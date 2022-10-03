The brain cells that slow us down when we’re sick

a, method for TRAP2 labeling and reactivation of NTS-AP neurons using activating hM3Dq (Gq) DREADDs. Gray mouse, normal; red mouse, sick. b,e,gcumulative food intake (b), water intake (e b>) and movement (g) for 24 h after reactivation of saline-labeled (gray) and LPS-labeled (cyan) neurons. c,f,hfood intake (c) (ANOVA p < ; 1×10−7), water absorption (f) (ANOVA p < 1×10−7) and movement (h) (ANOVA p < 1×10−7) 12 hours after CNO injection for reactivation of salt-labeled (dark gray) and LPS-labeled (dark cyan) neurons; saline controls for CNO administration are also shown (light gray; light cyan). d,iChange in core temperature (unpaired t-test p = 4.6 × 106) 4 hours after reactivation (d) and percentage of body weight (unpaired t-test p < 1×10−7) 24 hours after reactivation (i) of saline-labeled (gray) and LPS-labeled (cyan) neurons. In all panels, animals with saline, n = 8; LPS labeled animals, n = 7. yScheme of TRAP2 labeling and inactivation using inhibitory hM4Di(Gi) DREADDs during simultaneous LPS exposure. k,n,pCumulative food intake (k), water intake (n b>) and movement (p) for 24 hours after CNO-based inhibition and concomitant LPS treatment (0.5 mg kg−1, ip) saline-labeled (gray) and LPS-labeled (dark yellow) neurons. Salt treatment of LPS-labeled neurons (pale yellow) shown for reference. l,O,qfood intake (l) (ANOVA p = 2.9 × 10−7), water absorption (O) (ANOVA p = 2.1 × 10−7) and movement (g) (ANOVA p = 3.3 × 10−4) 12 hours after inhibition and concomitant LPS treatment (0.5 mg kg−1, ip) of saline labeled (dark gray) and LPS labeled (dark yellow) neurons; saline controls for CNO administration are also shown (light gray; light yellow). m,rChange in core temperature (unpaired ttest, NS) 4 hours after (m) and percentage of body weight (unpaired t-test, p = 3.2 × 10−5) 24 hours after (r) inhibition and concomitant LPS treatment of saline-labeled (gray) and LPS-labeled (yellow) neurons. In all panels, animals with saline, n = 7; LPS labeled animals, n = 7. ***p < 0.001, ****p < 0.0001 and NS, not significant (p > 0.05). All error bars represent sem Credit: Nature (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05161-7″ width=”800″ height=”530″/> NTS-AP neurons regulate disease behavior. a, Method for TRAP2 labeling and reactivation of NTS-AP neurons using activating hM3Dq (Gq) DREADDs. Gray mouse, normal; red mouse, sick. b,e,gCumulative food intake (b), water intake (e) and movement (g) for 24 h after reactivation of saline-labeled (gray) and LPS-labeled (cyan) neurons. c,f,hfood intake (c) (ANOVA p< 1×10−7), water intake (f) (ANOVA p< 1×10−7) and movement (h) (ANOVA p< 1×10−7) 12 hours after CNO injection for reactivation of saline labeled (dark gray) and LPS labeled (dark cyan) neurons; saline controls for CNO administration are also shown (light gray; light cyan). d,iChange in core temperature (unpaired) t-to test p = 4.6 × 106) 4 hours after reactivation (d) and percentage of body weight (unpaired t -to test p < 1×10−7) 24 hours after reactivation (i) of saline-labeled (gray) and LPS-labeled (cyan) neurons. In all panels, animals with a salt label, n = 8; LPS labeled animals, n = 7. yScheme of TRAP2 labeling and inactivation using inhibitory hM4Di(Gi) DREADDs during simultaneous LPS exposure.k,n,pCumulative food intake (k), water intake (n) and movement ( p) for 24 hours after CNO-based inhibition and concomitant LPS treatment (0.5 mg kg−1, ip) of saline-labeled (gray) and LPS-labeled (dark yellow) neurons. Salt treatment of LPS-labeled neurons (pale yellow) shown for reference.I,O,qfood intake (I) (ANOVA p= 2.9 × 10−7), water intake (O) (ANOVA p = 2.1 × 10−7) and movement ( g) (ANOVA p= 3.3 × 10−4) 12 hours after inhibition and concomitant LPS treatment (0.5 mg kg−1, ip) of saline labeled (dark gray) and LPS labeled (dark yellow) neurons; saline controls for CNO administration are also shown (light gray; light yellow).m,rChange in core temperature (unpaired) tbutton, NS) 4 hours after (m) and percentage of body weight (unpaired t-to test, p= 3.2 × 10−5) 24 hours after (r) inhibition and concomitant LPS treatment of saline-labeled (gray) and LPS-labeled (yellow) neurons. In all panels, animals with a salt label, n= 7; LPS labeled animals, n= 7. ***p< 0.001, ****p< 0.0001 and NS, not significant (p> 0.05). All error bars represent sem Credit: Nature(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05161-7



We tend to eat, drink and exercise less when we feel bad. And we’re not alone: ​​most animals reduce those same three behaviors when they fight an infection.

Now, a new study locates the cluster of neurons that control these responses, known as disease behavior. By eliciting immune responses in mice, researchers showed that a specific population of cells in the brainstem potently induces three telltale disease behaviors. In addition, inhibiting these neurons disrupts each of these behavioral elements of the disease response. The findings, published in Naturelink inflammation directly to neural pathways that regulate behavior and provide insight into how the immune system interacts with the brain.

“We’re still in the early stages of understanding the brain’s role in infection,” said Jeffrey M. Friedman, a Marilyn M. Simpson professor at Rockefeller University. “But with these results, we now have a unique opportunity to ask ourselves: What does your brain look like when you’re sick?”

Sickness behavior has been shown to play an important role in an animal’s recovery from infection. Previous studies have bolstered that theory by showing that animals forced to eat when sick showed significantly increased mortality. “These behavioral changes during infection are very important for survival,” said lead author Anoj Ilanges, a former graduate student in Friedman’s lab, now group leader at the HHMI Janelia Research Campus.

But it’s never been clear how the brain coordinates that near-universal urge to refuse meals and hide under the covers at the onset of an infection. So Friedman and Ilanges set out to find the brain regions behind disease behavior in mice.

The team started by exposing mice to LPS, a stretch of bacterial cell wall that activates the immune system and induces potent disease behavior. Shortly after an injection of LPS, there was a peak in activity in a brainstem region known as the dorsal vagal complex, among a population of neurons expressing the neuropeptide ADCYAP1. To confirm that they had found the correct brain cells, the researchers then activated those neurons in healthy mice and found that the animals ate, drank and exercised less. In contrast, when the ADCYAP1 neurons were deactivated, the effect of LPS on this behavior was significantly reduced.

“We didn’t know whether the same or different neurons regulated each of these behaviors,” Friedman says. “We found it surprising that a single neuronal population appears to regulate each of these components of the disease response.”

However, the authors were not entirely surprised that this brainstem region was involved in mediating disease behavior. The dorsal-vagal complex is one of the few physiological junctions of the central nervous system, where an absence of the blood-brain barrier allows circulating factors in the blood to relay information directly to the brain. “This region has become a sort of alert center for the brain, relaying information about aversive or harmful substances that, more often than not, reduce food intake,” Friedman says.

In the coming months, Friedman’s team at Rockefeller plans to incorporate these findings into their overall goal of understanding the physiological signals and neural circuits that regulate feeding behavior. They are specifically interested in understanding why even mice designed to eat voraciously will stop eating when exposed to bacterial infections.

Meanwhile, Ilanges plans to explore the role other brain regions play in response to infection, expanding our understanding of the brain’s role during this critical process. “We looked at one part of the brain, but there are many others that are activated by the immune response,” he says. “This opens the door to asking what the brain does, holistically, during infection.”

More information:

Anoj Ilanges et al, Brainstem ADCYAP1+ neurons control multiple aspects of disease behavior, Nature(2022). Anoj Ilanges et al, Brainstem ADCYAP1+ neurons control multiple aspects of disease behavior,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05161-7

Provided by Rockefeller University

