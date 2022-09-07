The Boys star Erin Moriarty calls out the trolling of her character Starlight

Just weeks after filming for season 4 of The Boys began, star Erin Moriarty is calling on fans to troll her.

The 28-year-old actress plays Annie January, aka Starlight in the popular Amazon Studios series, and she noticed a Medium trolling article.

The New York City resident admitted that the trolling made her feel “shut down” and “dehumanized,” and thanked the article’s author (@butcherscanary) and revealed her thoughts in a heartfelt post.

The post contained a few screenshots of the article, titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys’ fans.

The third season was essentially devoted to Starlight, showing how “toxic masculinity crushes and controls women,” though the article notes that fans apparently haven’t learned that season’s lessons.

Another passage adds that Moriarty’s harassment and trolling, “feels all the worse given the context of her role as Starlight on the show, a woman silenced and sexualized, treated like a celebrity canvas on which others can project instead.” of a person with her own thoughts and feelings. But Annie is fictional and Erin is not.’

The articles add that Moriarty’s Instagram posts are “bombarded with hyper-criticism and speculation,” adding, “the obsession with her looks and degree of objectification is unparalleled.”

Moriarty began her post by saying, “I feel silenced. I feel dehumanized. I feel paralyzed.’

“I put blood, sweat and tears into this role (over and over), I grew up in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on mature – we change and evolve mentally AND physically),” she added.

“So with that I say a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this breaks my heart – I opened a vein for this role and this kind of troll is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone is going through his own struggle(s); let’s not add to that,” she said.

“I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add anything to yours. This has only strengthened my empathic muscle and for anyone who comes at me, I see you, I don’t hate you, I just have empathy and forgiveness,” she concluded.

She also received support from three of her The Boys co-stars in the comments, Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid and Colby Minifie.

‘Support you and what you say here 100%. Well said 😉 Your work on the show is and always has been fantastic and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining 😉 xo’ said Starr.

“I love you Erin. We are all here for you. You are such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We’re behind you,” Quaid added.

Minifie stated, “I love you. You’re one of the strongest people I know.’

