The Borderlands team now owns Risk of Rain, and it’s got big plans for the roguelike

Tech
By Jacky
The Borderlands team now owns Risk of Rain, and it's got big plans for the roguelike

Sci-fi roguelike Risk of Rain is getting a total remake as publisher Gearbox Games buys the series from developer Hopoo Games to co-create it with brand new content.

Risk of Rain Returns is a complete remake of the 2013 2D roguelike, taking everything from the original game, adding items and heroes released for the 3D sequel, and a bunch of other improvements, and it’s coming sometime in the future. Launched 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More