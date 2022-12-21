The Borderlands team now owns Risk of Rain, and it’s got big plans for the roguelike

Sci-fi roguelike Risk of Rain is getting a total remake as publisher Gearbox Games buys the series from developer Hopoo Games to co-create it with brand new content.

Risk of Rain Returns is a complete remake of the 2013 2D roguelike, taking everything from the original game, adding items and heroes released for the 3D sequel, and a bunch of other improvements, and it’s coming sometime in the future. Launched 2023 for Nintendo Switch and PC.

“Risk of Rain Returns completely overhauls the original and introduces a ton of new content,” says the announcement reads (opens in new tab), which promises an “all new game and an improved experience from the original Risk of Rain”. Expect new enemies, survivors, improved audio, gameplay tweaks and survival skills on top of everything in the original.

Blotted out in the Risk of Rain Returns announcement is the news that Gearbox, the developer of Borderlands 3 and publisher of Risk of Rain 2, has purchased the rights to the series. This means it can create new games in the Risk of Rain series, and original developer Hopoo Games can work on other projects.

Bring an umbrella

Risk of Rain is an action-packed 2D platformer that incorporates roguelike elements to increase the stakes, with enemies getting stronger as you move through a bizarre alien world. Permadeath is an important part, so the aim of the game is to use your characters’ unique abilities to get through each level as far as possible, free up time to grab powerful items while fending off the bloodthirsty hordes in their droves . You can play alone or with friends for a multiplayer experience, but beware: friendly fire is one thing, and if one of your teammates dies, you all die.

While the 2020 sequel, Risk of Rain 2, has done away with the platformer style for a blocky 3D third-person shooter angle, Risk of Rain Returns stays true to the original in all its pixelated, side-scrolling glory. From the announcement, we know that the remake offers “a smoother ‘gameplay feel’ without losing that legendary Risk of Rain challenge”, so get ready to experience platforming hack n’slash goodness that isn’t janky or that hard to maneuver may feel.

(Image credit: Gearbox Publishing)

“We are ready to take on new challenges and welcome the exciting and fresh ideas Gearbox will bring to Risk of Rain,” Hopoo writes in the announcement notes. “Completing the console versions of [Risk of Rain 2 expansion] Survivors of the Void continue to be a top priority for Gearbox, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for Risk of Rain with them at the helm!”

While Hopoo games will be the developer of Risk of Rain Returns, the team says it is “ready to move on to new challenges.” There is no release date for Risk of Rain Returns beyond sometime in 2023.