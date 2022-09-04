The Block’s Tom and Sarah-Jane impress the judges with their master bedroom reveal

<!–

Tom and Sarah-Jane of The Block left a lasting impression on the jury during the unveiling of the hall on Sunday evening.

The Melbourne-based parents came out on top with an overall score of 28.5 on the scoreboard.

Interior design expert Shaynna Blaze went straight to the amazing fireplace before declaring she loved it.

Neale Whitaker complimented the couple and said he thought the room was beautifully done.

He later confessed that there was nothing wrong with the room at all.

Meanwhile, Shaynna said she believes both rooms will hit a buyer.

It comes after the couple insisted they’re just normal people with “nothing to hide” from the cameras – unlike some people on the Channel Nine show.

The pair spoke to ex-Big Brother star Benjamin Norris before his reload TV podcast last month, with Tom saying that with them it’s a matter of ‘what you see is what you get’.

“We’re normal people, we argue and we go to a TV show, so why hide it?” said the plumber.

‘If you have nothing to hide, you don’t have to be disappointed with the edits. Be yourself and you can’t look like an idiot,” he added.

Sarah-Jane echoed her husband’s feelings by saying, “We can’t change our personality.”

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine