The Block’s Shaynna Blaze Could Be Set To Leave The Show

The Block’s Shaynna Blaze Could Be Set To Leave The Series According To women’s Day on Monday.

The report went on to say that Shaynna is annoyed that her upcoming project Country Home Rescue wasn’t promoted much by the Nine Upfronts.

“There’s no doubt that Shaynna is feeling a little let down behind the scenes,” said an insider.

Shaynna Blaze of The Block (pictured) feels ‘abandoned’ after her upcoming project Country Home Rescue was not heavily promoted at the Nine Upfronts

‘She takes pride in her work and this was a TV project with her children. If it were pushed aside – she’d wonder where she stands with Nine.’

Shaynna is currently starring in the current season of The Block.

The designer has become a stable star of Nine in recent years.

Last June, Shaynna won Celebrity Apprentice in an emotional season finale.

She triumphed over comedian Ross Noble in the final challenge, raising $326,000 for charity and bagging an additional $100,000 winner’s bonus.

At the last board meeting, Shaynna told Lord Alan Sugar that she started Voice of Change for domestic violence because she was “not unscathed” by domestic violence in her own life.

Last June, Shaynna won Celebrity Apprentice in an emotional season finale. Here with Emma Peel in Melbourne, 2022

She raised a total of $475,000 for her charity during the contest, which Lord Sugar revealed was a record for Celebrity Apprentice.

An emotional Shaynna was moved when Ross congratulated her and told the group that the money she raised would “save lives.”

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine