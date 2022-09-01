The Block’s Sharon Johal slams producers for her ‘villain edit’

<!–

Sharon Johal criticized The Block producer for her “rogue operation” after she was inundated with racist slurs over her and her husband Ankur Dogra’s cheating scandal.

The former Neighbors star, 34, posted several photos of herself with their dog on Wednesday as she made a dig during the show.

An unlikely ally came to her side – the Block ‘villain’ Tanya Guccione, who sparked her own cheating scandal last year, expressed her support on Sharon’s Instagram post.

“In non-fake/edited merrier news: this!” Sharon captioned the roll of film.

Comments Off as we don’t feel like being threatened over a reality TV show. Cheers to the baddie edit buddies!’

Tanya, 41, quickly jumped in and said, ‘I see you girl! And I’m here with you to encourage you both! Keep your head high!’

Sharon and Ankur sparked controversy after he refused to admit they used Google to win prizes worth $50,000 in a winegrowing challenge on Tuesday.

The pair were questioned by hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft on Wednesday after they managed to recreate a nearly identical wine blend.

Shelley asked if she “knew how to make it,” but Ankur stuck with his story about the pair with exceptional noses when it comes to wine.

Scott asked teams to guess if some of the mystery wines came from “Australia or France,” with the winner getting $1,000.

An obviously nervous Ankur didn’t know the difference between rosé and pinot, leaving the group shocked.

Sharon, who is of Indian descent, subsequently received despicable racist messages online during the public response.

Meanwhile, Tanya had to go to the floor last year after her cheating was finally revealed on the show.

The makeup artist sensationally admitted to cheating during the final, telling the producers that she had in fact taken a photo of the production schedule after denying it for weeks.

Anyone who saw the photo would have the advantage of being able to plan their specs weeks in advance or pre-order something for a specific room.

Tanya was soon inundated by a wave of online comments, forcing her to withdraw from all scheduled media interviews.