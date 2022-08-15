The Block’s Sharon Johal and Shaynna Blaze clash on the show

<!–

Sharon Johal of The Block is at odds with Judge Shaynna Blaze.

The former Neighbors star and the design expert clashed on Sunday night after the master bathroom was unveiled.

Shaynna was less than impressed with the not-so-historical look of Sharon and husband Ankur’s bathroom.

Sharon Johal and Shaynna Blaze of The Block clashed on Sunday night after the soap star revealed her large bathroom. Shown here with Ankur

“If a house would make me angry, it will to that beautiful house we walked through,” Shaynna said as she walked across the room.

“It’s not a bathroom I feel good in.”

Shaynna chided the couple, going on to say they could do their homework better in Victorian-era homes.

Here: Neale, Darren, Shaynna

‘Are you going for a treat? [the house] similar? Because if you’re going to treat her like that, you’re going to have to deal with me,” Shaynna continued.

“They need to do some homework… very quickly.”

Sharon was not happy with the criticism and burst into tears. It came after scoring just 20.5 out of a possible 30.

The house had more of a shiny, brassy feel, with Shaynna particularly having trouble choosing tiles in the Victorian era renovations

“I feel like I’m totally wrong again,” Sharon said.

“The choices canned today. They were mine,” she added.

Sharon further complained that she was “over it,” adding, “I’m over it. I’m so tired. Maybe I have no idea.’

(pictured)

Husband Ankur tried to calm his partner by telling her that she puts a lot of pressure on herself.

“Shazzi puts a lot of pressure on himself to get it right from the start,” he said.

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine