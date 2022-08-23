The Block’s Sharon Johal and husband Ankur Dogra face another blow as they fail letterbox challenge

<!–

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra of The Block were hit again on Tuesday’s episode of the show.

The couple was the only contestant not to take up the challenge, with each team creating their own mailbox for their home.

“We don’t know what we’re doing,” Sharon said as her husband screwed holes in the letterbox.

“I don’t know how to do it,” Ankur informed her.

“It’s bullshit, it’s bullshit – but what can you do?” Sharon responded.

Despite not being able to complete the challenge, the couple still decided to present their letterbox to the judges.

“This one is, uh, minimalist,” host Scott Cam told judge Shaynna Blaze.

‘I wanted to say, is it a disappearing one?’ she asked.

It comes after Sharon admitted she was ready to leave the show as she struggled to wrap up her spare bedroom for her second room reveal on Sunday.

“I really don’t enjoy it, and I didn’t enjoy it either. This whole thing is so hectic,” she said.

“And then I can only see my future, 10, 11 more weeks of this. I was a very bubbly, happy person, and a week ago I came to The Block.’

‘I want to leave! No hot showers, no heating, mud… I hate it here,” Sharon told her husband Ankur.

“We’ll have to figure it out. I think we’re leaving,’ Ankur replied.