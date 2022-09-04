The Block’s Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra snark at Scott Cam over their ‘$50,000 cheating scandal’ 

<!–

Sharon Johal and husband Ankur Dogra hit back at The Block host Scott Cam, who made a biting joke about their “cheating scandal” during Sunday’s episode.

The pair were second in the day’s challenge, missing out on a win by just half a point.

“It’s a shame you don’t have 50 grand worth of wine to put in it,” Cam joked, congratulating the winners of the challenge Tom and Sarah-Jane.

Sharon Johal (right) and husband Ankur Dogra (left) hit back at The Block host Scott Cam, who made a biting joke about their ‘cheating scandal’ during Sunday’s episode

‘Do you know what you should have done? Googled the recipe!’

“Smarta**e,” former Neighbors actress Sharon muttered to her husband.

“He would always give it to us,” Ankur answered her softly, and they both burst into nervous smiles.

The actress had previously criticized The Block producers for her “rogue operation” after she was inundated with racial slurs over the cheating scandal.

The 34-year-old posted several photos of herself with their dog while doing a dig during the show on Wednesday.

“In non-fake/edited happier news: this!” Sharon captioned the roll of film.

Comments Off as we don’t feel like being threatened over a reality TV show. Cheers to the baddie edit buddies!’

Sharon and Ankur sparked controversy after he refused to admit they used Google to win prizes worth $50,000 in a winegrowing challenge on Tuesday.

The pair were questioned by hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft on Wednesday after they managed to recreate a nearly identical wine blend.

Shelley asked if she “knew how to make it,” but Ankur stuck with his story about the pair with exceptional noses when it comes to wine.

Scott asked teams to guess if some of the mystery wines came from “Australia or France,” with the winner getting $1,000.

An obviously nervous Ankur didn’t know the difference between rosé and pinot, leaving the group shocked.

Sharon, who is of Indian descent, subsequently received despicable racist messages online during the public response.