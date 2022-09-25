The Block’s Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra slam Channel Nine producers over their villain edit

Block couple Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra slammed their “rogue” on the Channel Nine show, admitting it was “hard” to look back on their “dark” experience.

“It was dark but it was tough on the show and we came through stronger than ever,” Ankur, 45, told Daily Mail Australia in a recent interview.

“It was a little chilling sometimes to look at myself.”

Sharon, 35, admitted that she found it very difficult to relive the drama that unfolded during filming.

“It’s hard to look back on because we’ve clearly been through what we’ve been through on the show,” she began.

“I haven’t really thought about what it would be like to see it all again, but yeah, no, it’s been really tough.”

Sharon confessed that she didn’t think The Block would be as dramatic as it expected, but says she doesn’t regret joining the series.

“I’ve been on television with scripts before, but it’s different because you really have no control over how it will come across, but all you can do is be yourself and be honest.”

The pair faced fierce backlash after being accused of cheating, which led to Sharon deleting her Instagram account and taking a break from the relentless trolling the couple received from viewers.

With casting for The Block 2023 now openthe pair said hopefuls without any traditional experience should think twice about applying and opening up on TV.

“I’m thinking very hard about being clear on that. It’s great to be a tradie, but if you’re not a tradie, it’s hard work, but it’s worth it,” Ankur said.

Sharon added: ‘Make sure you have a really good support network behind you and think twice about opening yourself up to Australia on national television four times a week for three months.’