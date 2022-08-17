The Block’s Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra reach breaking point after clash with judge Shaynna Blaze

<!–

Tensions reached an all-time high during Tuesday’s episode of The Block.

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra admitted they gave up on winning the show after their clash with judge Shaynna Blaze.

“We’re not even trying to win, we’re just trying to survive,” Sharon said.

The pair faced another hurdle as they blew up their renovation budget this week.

“I just felt like I was disappointing everyone,” Sharon said.

“I wondered why I was here, my ability to do something of value in this competition.”

It comes after former Neighbors star and design expert Shaynna clashed on Sunday night after the master bathroom was unveiled.

Shaynna was less than impressed with the not-so-historical look of Sharon and husband Ankur’s bathroom.

“If a house would make me angry, it will to that beautiful house we walked through,” Shaynna said as she walked across the room.

“It’s not a bathroom I feel good in.”

Shaynna chided the couple, saying they could do their homework better in Victorian-era homes.

‘Are you going for a treat? [the house] similar? Because if you’re going to treat her like that, you’re going to have to deal with me,” Shaynna continued.

“They need to do some homework… very quickly.”

Sharon was not happy with the criticism and burst into tears. It came after scoring just 20.5 out of a possible 30.

“I feel like I’m totally wrong again,” Sharon said.

“The choices canned today. They were mine,” she added.