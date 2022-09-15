The Block’s Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra blast ‘grumpy old man’ Scott Cam

<!–

They have caused constant entertainment and controversy during the season of The Block this year.

And Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra have now escalated their feud with host Scott Cam, after he told them to change their attitude.

Sharon called Scott ‘a grumpy old man’ during an interview with TV week on Thursday, saying he had made no attempt to apologize after their most recent blast.

Block stars Sharon Johal (right) and Ankur Dogra (left) have escalated their feud with host Scott Cam after he told them to change their attitude

Despite the constant backlash thrown their way, Sharon and Ankur are happy to represent Indian culture on reality TV.

Tensions have been running high in recent episodes, prompting Scott and co-host Shelley Craft to keep an eye on their workload and work ethic.

Shelley went in like a good cop and asked the Melbourne couple how they were feeling, before Scott delivered the cold, hard facts.

‘Nobody will keep you here and you can go whenever you want. This is not required,’ he snapped.

Scott said they needed a “change of attitude” because “the people around them weren’t happy,” including their builders and merchants.

Sharon called Scott (pictured with Shelley Craft) “a grumpy old man” during an interview with TV Week, saying he made no attempt to apologize after their most recent blow-up

Tensions have been running high in recent episodes of late, prompting the hosts to keep an eye on their workload and work ethic. Scott said they needed a ‘change of attitude’ because ‘the people around them weren’t happy’, including their builders and traders

Sharon and Ankur found themselves again at the center of a cheating scandal this week with their most recent win at the challenge.

The pair won $13,000 in prizes in an antiques challenge on Wednesday’s episode when their dresser made a $250 profit.

But the other teams weren’t happy, accusing them of taking a “shame win” because the task required the teams to purchase an item suitable for a kitchen.

Sharon and Ankur have become the most controversial team this season after multiple charges of cheating during the challenges

“Full sympathy, I think,” rival contestant Tom told the producers.

‘Come Sunday they will have a nice mirror in their kitchen,’ Omar laughed. “You can see yourself cooking!”

Meanwhile, Rachel reached the breaking point, calling Sharon and Ankur’s victory unfair.

“This is not a level playing field,” she said. ‘This one [show] seems to have a way of breaking your mind. But I hope it’s all worth it.’