The Block’s Sharon and Ankur walk off the site after tense exchange

A tearful Sharon and Ankur walked off the set of The Block Wednesday night and threatened to leave the show after a tense “welfare check” at their home by host Scott Cam.

During the heated scenes, the pressure became too much for the couple and they drove away from their home in a van.

The couple had a tense argument with both Scott and Shelley Craft about their “attitude” – and it didn’t end well.

“I think we just stopped, f**k it,” Ankur said to Sharon as they boarded a work bus.

“I can’t believe they did that to us. Nobody cares about us here,” Sharon added.

Sharon then ripped the Go-Pro camera off the dash as they drove offsite and the pair did not return at the end of the episode.

The drama unfolded after they were questioned about their “attitude” by Scott and Shelley after weeks of infighting.

“The first few weeks have been super overwhelming for me personally, I’ve cried every day that I’m here,” replied Sharon.

A grumpy Scott said he needed a “change of attitude” because “the people around them weren’t happy,” including their builders and merchants.

Scott told Ankur: “[You said to Sharon] Don’t worry, seven more weeks of this nonsense and we can get out of this hell.’

He continued: ‘Mate, no one is keeping you here. You can go whenever you want. Nobody keeps you here. This is not mandatory.’

Sharon fired back, saying the pair “don’t want to quit,” but had encountered “difficult challenges to navigate.”

“I’m tired of crying about it. I’m not being disrespectful, but there’s a lot of defensiveness about us feeling the way we feel. And that we should just be so damn grateful that we’re here,” she said.

‘We are not traditions. We do our best to perform as well as possible. We’ve had problems with our own team. We’ve had problems outside. There are no problems with the participants.’

Scott said the couple were asked to clear the trash from the front of their house, but it had been sitting there for four days.

He also told that Ankur did not help the traditionals who struggled to hang the TV and mirror and just “lay on the carpet watching”.

“I’ve been painting all day,” Ankur retorted.

‘It’s not fair. It is an unrealistic human expectation to work 72 hours. Liam works hard too, but he’s going home,” Sharon added.

Other teams on The Block were shocked by the runout. In the photo: participants Sarah-Jane and Tom

“We’re still doing stuff here. We don’t sit on our ass and do nothing. We do our best.’

Sharon said the couple felt their reputation was “dragged through the dirt” before Scotty offered some advice.

“I think you should regroup. Gather your whole gang. Let’s all start over and start over,” he said.

