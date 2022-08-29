The Block’s Sharon and Ankur get into a fiery exchange with builder

<!–

Sharon and Ankur of The Block had a heated argument with their builder Liam about how they had treated him on the show.

The pair didn’t thank him for their win over spare room week, nor did they inform him of the next week’s challenge while he was on vacation.

The drama unfolded during Monday night’s episode when Liam texted the couple at 3:30 am.

“I think no matter how you guys feel about a win, loss or otherwise, I deserve at least a text with the outcome and the week ahead,” he began.

“All traders deserve a thank you for the week and the effort put into the message… for putting their lives on hold, for waiting to come without any notice, for making this work within their regular businesses, for some of us who don’t see our regular customers. families for days.

‘The list of impacts goes on and on and a message of appreciation makes an impact.’

Sharon responded with her own text, saying that teams are often exhausted on Sunday, given their commitments.

“I don’t think you understand how ****** Sundays are with the requirements of the show and interviewed all day and not slept the night before and the lead up to and we knew Scott would let you know,” wrote Sharon back.

Sharon and Ankur later got into a fight with Sarah-Jane, who joked that the couple were the worst painters on the show.

Sharon was disgusted by the bitter hostage situation and took it very personally.

“My heart just sank. I felt like we were being laughed at in a group,” Sharon said, clearly upset.

She went on to say that if she wanted to be rude she could talk about how she and Ankur managed to beat Sarah-Jane and Tom two weeks in a row.

The Block continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine