The Block’s Sharon and Ankur assure fans they’re NOT the villians after LEAKING their own texts

Sharon and Ankur of The Block set the record straight after a bitter confrontation with their builder Liam.

During Monday night’s episode, the pair came under fire for the way they treated their builder after failing to thank him for their win over guest room week.

They also failed to notify him of the following week’s challenge while he was on hiatus.

On Tuesday, Sharon took to her TikTok account to assure fans that she and her husband are the victims in this situation.

“Guess who gets the villainy this week?” she wrote about the video.

She added that the episode was edited to imply there was more to the exchange than what viewers saw on Monday.

‘Exaggerated drama. Lack of context. operations. If you don’t see lips moving, 101, it didn’t happen, you heard,” she wrote on TikTok.

In the comments, some viewers doubted the couple’s claims.

“How do they manipulate you to do or say something you didn’t say?” wrote a fan.

‘It doesn’t matter, I’m such a painter too. But I give thanks to my traditions,’ another added sarcastically.

Sharon responded to that comment, replying, “We always did and we always do, that trade was on vacation. We got our results at 9pm, he messaged at 3:30am, we didn’t have a chance to call him yet.”

Meanwhile, many fans in the comments came out in support, saying the couple is ‘not wrong’.

“You’re certainly not wrong, your rooms are always the best xxx,” commented one viewer.

“Oh dear, it must be hard to watch,” added another. “Watch out, I like watching you both edit villain or not x.”

The drama unfolded during Monday night’s episode when Liam texted the couple at 3:30 am.

“I think no matter how you guys feel about a win, loss or otherwise, I deserve at least a text with the outcome and the week ahead,” he began.

“All traders deserve a thank you for the week and the effort put into the message… for putting their lives on hold, for waiting to come without any notice, for making this work within their regular businesses, for some of us who don’t see our regular customers. families for days.

‘The list of impacts goes on and on and a message of appreciation makes an impact.’

Sharon responded with her own text, saying that teams are often exhausted on Sunday, given their commitments.

“I don’t think you understand how f****d Sundays are with the requirements of the show and interviewed all day and not slept the night before and the run up to the top and we knew Scott would let you know,” Sharon wrote back.

Sharon and Ankur later got into a fight with Sarah-Jane, who joked that the couple were the worst painters on the show.

Sharon was disgusted by the bitter jibe and took it very personally.

“My heart just sank. I felt like we were being laughed at in a group,” Sharon said, clearly upset.

She went on to say that if she wanted to be rude she could talk about how she and Ankur managed to beat Sarah-Jane and Tom two weeks in a row.

The Block continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine