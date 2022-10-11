The Block’s Sharon and Ankur are commended for doing a ‘great job under financial duress’

They were scolded by Scott Cam, 59, host of The Block, for spending $53,000 over budget and being cut off from their spending unless approved by an advisor.

But Blockheads Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra finally had something to laugh about on Tuesday’s episode of the show, when they were congratulated by Cam for working effectively on a budget.

Cam visited their property to inspect their progress and was amazed at how close they were to completing it under difficult circumstances.

‘This is fantastic! You’re doing a great job under financial pressure,” Cam told the couple.

Scott added that he was very happy that they finally got their act together.

“If you can keep this up for the next two or three weeks, we’ll be nice. We’ve got to get you over the line,” he said.

An apologetic Ankur admitted that they had made mistakes in the past but were determined not to repeat them.

“We’ve got all the balls to get us across the line,” Sharon added.

Ankur and Cam got into an argument on Sunday when the frustrated host told the couple they were already significantly over budget and scolded the couple.

‘You’re an accountant. I can’t understand this,” a frustrated Cam said to Ankur.

Ankur didn’t mince his words, saying the move was a direct affront to his career in finance.

Cam bluntly told the pair that they could no longer hire new trades or purchase materials without the approval of their newly appointed financial advisor.

He refused to back down, telling the upset couple it was ultimately a “hard love” decision to help them.