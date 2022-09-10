The Block’s Sharon and Ankur are close to breaking point over their ‘villain portrayal’

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra of The Block are “devastated” about their roles in the show.

Producers reportedly wanted the pair to be portrayed as “villains” after losing to quitters Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull, who would initially face the negative portrayal before leaving the show two days later.

According to the Daily Telegramthe couple is “near breaking point” and Sharon’s mental health has taken its toll from the ordeal.

The publication also alleges that Sharon’s agents at talent agency IMG have been in talks with Nine about the couple’s treatment, which they say has “damaged her brand and earning potential.”

Sharon is a successful actress who is best known for playing Dipi Rebecchi in Neighbours.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine and IMG for comment.

It comes after Sharon shared an emotional social media post on RU OK Day, hinting at her struggles.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that RU OK Day falls at a time when we don’t,” she wrote.

“Many of you saw this on a national scale last night and we thank everyone who has reached out in need for what you have seen and shown your support and concern.”

She continued: “We were clearly out of order then, just as we are out of order now, because we have to experience that we are not being represented for whom we hate, character assassination, racial slander and trolling on a national scale that doesn’t just affect us.” , but unfortunately, so do our family and friends.’

Sharon and Ankur first sparked controversy after refusing to admit they used Google to win $50,000 in prizes in a winegrowing challenge.

The pair were questioned by hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft after they managed to recreate a nearly identical wine blend.

Shelley asked if she “knew how to make it,” but Ankur stuck with his story about the pair with exceptional noses when it comes to wine.

Sharon, who is of Indian descent, subsequently received despicable racist messages online during the public response.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Nine said in a statement: “Trolling online is not OK in any environment, and Channel 9 has strict procedures on our controlled social media platforms designed to protect our people from hateful abuse.

“All of our contestants have access to a dedicated show support team and psychologist throughout the production, broadcast period and beyond.”

A tearful Sharon and Ankur walked off the set of The Block Wednesday night and threatened to leave the show after a tense “welfare check” at their home by host Scott Cam.

During the heated scenes, the pressure became too much for the couple and they drove away from their home in a van.

The couple had a tense argument with both Scott and Shelley Craft about their “attitude” – and it didn’t end well.

“I think we just stopped, f**k it,” Ankur said to Sharon as they boarded a work bus.

“I can’t believe they did that to us. Nobody cares about us here,” Sharon added.

Sharon then ripped the Go-Pro camera off the dash as they drove offsite and the pair did not return at the end of the episode.

The drama unfolded after they were questioned about their “attitude” by Scott and Shelley after weeks of infighting.

“The first few weeks have been super overwhelming for me personally, I’ve cried every day that I’m here,” replied Sharon.

A grumpy Scott said they needed a “change of attitude” because “the people around them weren’t happy,” including their builders and merchants.

Scott told Ankur: “[You said to Sharon] Don’t worry, seven more weeks of this nonsense and we can get out of this hell.’

He continued: ‘Mate, no one is keeping you here. You can go whenever you want. Nobody keeps you here. This is not mandatory.’

Sharon fired back, saying the pair “don’t want to quit,” but had encountered “difficult challenges to navigate.”

“I’m tired of crying about it. I’m not being disrespectful, but there’s a lot of defensiveness about us feeling the way we feel. And that we should just be so damn grateful that we’re here,” she said.

‘We are not traditions. We do our best to perform as well as possible. We’ve had problems with our own team. We’ve had problems outside. There are no problems with the participants.’

Scott said the couple were asked to clear the trash from the front of their house, but it had been sitting there for four days.

He also told that Ankur did not help the traditionals who struggled to hang the TV and mirror and just “lay on the carpet watching”.

“I’ve been painting all day,” Ankur retorted.

‘It’s not fair. It is an unrealistic human expectation to work 72 hours. Liam works hard too, but he’s going home,” Sharon added.

Other teams on The Block were shocked by the runout. In the photo: participants Sarah-Jane and Tom

“We’re still doing stuff here. We don’t sit on our ass and do nothing. We do our best.’

Sharon said the couple felt their reputation was “dragged through the dirt” before Scotty offered some advice.

“I think you should regroup. Gather your whole gang. Let’s all start over and start over,” he said.

The Block continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine