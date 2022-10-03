The Block’s Scott Cam Takes Drastic Measures To Prevent Sharon And Ankur From Going Over Budget

<!–

The Block host Scott Cam was forced this week to ban Blockheads Sharon and Ankur from hiring more employees to avoid continuing to over budget.

The presenter, 59, revealed that the controversial couple had surpassed their construction budget by more than $50,000, leaving him no choice but to put his foot down.

Cam bluntly told the pair that they will no longer be allowed to hire new trades or purchase materials without the approval of their newly appointed financial advisor.

“I kept telling the teams to watch their budget, they missed it. I had to intervene,” he said TV week.

A devastated Sharon and Ankur did not take the news well, insisting that “considerable drama” in their camp was slowing their progress.

However, Cam said it was a tough love decision that was ultimately made to help them.

It follows series ‘villain’ Sharon who launched an extraordinary attack on the Channel Nine renovation show last Friday, revealing that her family was hurt by her ‘unfair’ reworking.

The former Neighbors actress, 34, revealed that she and her husband Ankur Dogra were unprepared for their ‘soapy’ rendition.

‘It’s really unfair. My family and friends are very disappointed with the edit. They say, “It doesn’t show who you are,” she told SAFM’s Bec, Cosi and Lehmo.

Sharon recently launched an extraordinary attack on the successful renovation series by accusing her of portraying her in a ‘soap-like’ way.

The radio hosts questioned the idea that her on-screen portrayal was incorrect, pointing to the times on the show when she mispronounced her traditions.

Sharon insisted that on those occasions she was merely “breathing” and that they were not an accurate reflection of her personality.

“I walked 100 percent from one soap opera to another,” she said, referring to her performance with Neighbors in 2021 before joining The Block.