The Block’s Scott Cam shares the secret to his 30 year marriage

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Scott Cam has revealed his secret to a happy life – a happy woman.

The Block host, who has been married to school teacher Ann for 30 years, says: The Sydney Morning Herald he has a simple formula.

“You have to work hard at a marriage. Just be nice to each other, then nobody will be unhappy,” says the 59-year-old.

Scott Cam has revealed his secret to a happy life – a happy woman. The Block presenter, who has been married to school teacher Ann for 30 years, tells The Sydney Morning Herald that he has a simple formula. Both pictured

Scott says he likes to treat his family by cooking breakfast for everyone when he’s home in Sydney.

“I have menus: crêpes, omelettes, fried eggs and beans in the oven,” he told the publication.

Elsewhere in the interview, the television host says it was love at first sight when he met Ann in 1989, while traveling across the country as a carpenter and she was working as a teacher.

The television host says it was love at first sight when he met Ann in 1989, while traveling around the country as a carpenter. “Ann was very pretty, but I also saw that she was nice. That night I told mom that I had met the girl I was going to marry,” he said

“Ann was very pretty, but I also saw that she was nice. That night I told Mom that I had met the girl I was going to marry,” he said.

“I’d like to say I had a romantic story about my marriage proposal, but we lived together and I said I’d like to get married, and Ann agreed.”

The couple soon started a family and have three grown children, Charlie, 26, and twins Bill and Sarah, 23.

The couple soon started a family and have three grown children, Charlie, 26, and twins Bill and Sarah, 23. Scott is pictured with his children

Speak with women’s Day recently Scott described Ann as a “great mom” and says she takes care of him too.

“She takes care of me and she has been since the day I met her. I think [she] takes too good care of me when I’m home,” he said.

“I was away from her for a few months when I was in Melbourne, so I had to take care of myself. I didn’t have all those little nice things in the cupboard like cakes and cookies’.

Scott added: “I can’t see any part of my life without her. We are members – that’s the secret. I think you need that feeling to have a successful marriage.”