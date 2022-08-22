The Block’s Scott Cam opens up about his retirement plans

Scott Cam plans to hammer construction sites for decades to come, despite a serious injury that nearly ended his career.

The veteran tradie has had a 40-year career and has hosted The Block for the past 16 years – with no desire to quit anytime soon.

“I am 60 this year and I am physically fit. I am now renovating my house because of the mold from all the rain,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Scott Cam (pictured) plans to hammer on construction sites for the next few decades despite a serious injury that nearly ended his career

“I have at least another ten years on the tool. I recently told my wife that we still have 20 years of good health, so let’s start a 20-year odyssey of life from January 1st.

‘I’ll keep going until I can’t anymore, because I love it. I think I’ll last 20 years with the tool, and I’ll pull up when my body tells me to.”

Cam was rushed to hospital in 2020 after his neck ‘gave way’ after decades of wear and tear with a disc ‘burst’ that crushed a large nerve.

“When I hurt my neck, I thought, ‘Is that my working life over?’, and it was a real mental strain because I thought maybe I wouldn’t be able to work anymore, it was really upsetting. “At 57, I still had plenty of life in me,” he said.

‘Eight weeks after the operation I wasn’t even allowed to lift 1 kg, I was lucky that a schooner (made of beer) only weighs 750 grams, then I would have had real problems.

“So I’ve seen firsthand when an injury can affect a young man or girl who wants to be physically active (not just at work).”

After the three-hour emergency surgery, Cam described the pain as a ’12 out of 10′, both in his neck and in his arm where the nerve was struck.

‘I said to my wife, ‘You’ll have to call an ambulance because I’m going to pass out here.’ It’s like my arm was on fire. I couldn’t get rid of it,” he said at the time.

He said the injury should be a wake-up call for young craftsmen who had to fend for themselves so they wouldn’t have a poor quality of life decades later.

‘Don’t try to be a hero – as we all were – and carry six wooden sticks. Wear four and just take care of your body, and then you can keep working until you’re 60,” he said.

Young craftsmen impaled on steel bars, broken bones, severed fingers and his own brother’s biceps through which a huge stray nail has gone are just some of the ‘terrible’ injuries he’s seen on construction sites.

Cam said construction sites are much safer today than earlier in his career, and the home improvement series had not suffered any serious injuries in its 16-year history.

“Construction is a pretty dangerous job, 100 years ago people were dying every day and that has slowly improved,” he said.

Cam said that in its 16-year history, The Block had not suffered a serious injury to a participant or any of the hundreds of tradies who have worked with them.

The veteran tradie said workers like him were ‘a bull at the gate’ and safety wasn’t such a big deal when he was a young carpenter.

“There’s a picture of me on a slate roof five stories up on a unit block in Stanmore—I was there for two weeks, no armor, nothing,” he said.

“If I slipped, I was definitely dead, there was a concrete driveway below.

“It wasn’t that people didn’t care, but there was a job to do and you just kept going.”

Cam’s worst accident was cutting off the tip of his finger with a band saw, but it could be sewn again – his brother wasn’t so lucky and lost his for good.

“I’m lucky that I’ve never seen anyone die or have their back broken, but I’ve seen some serious injuries, like reinforcement going through people when they fell over, terrible things,” he said.

“I’ve seen many fingers disappear, mine too, and my brother had a six-inch nail through his biceps from a swinging piece of wood. I had to pull it out too.’

Cam said apprentices and young craftsmen were most prone to accidents because they tended to “go too fast” without the smart street arts of avoiding danger.

‘Most of your accidents are in the first 10 years of your career, then you get wise. I have 100 stitches on my body, but I haven’t had one in years,” he said.

“A young apprentice goes hard because he wants to impress the boss. As a boss you have to be careful and watch them – mine are not allowed to use power tools for the first year.

“I don’t want them to go home to their mother and father who are missing a finger, that would be a tragedy.”

Once he was seasoned enough to start his own business, Cam realized that employees needed better training and safety standards.

‘I remember a tragic case in western Sydney in 2009 when a 19-year-old collapsed and died of heat stroke after installing insulation. It shocked me – he hadn’t had any training at all,” he said.

Cam is proud of The Block’s excellent safety record, where he said injuries were limited to a few stitches, bumps and bruises.

The most serious incident occurred in 2020 when a competitor slipped and fell from a dangerous surface after heavy rain.

A source said at the time they tried to work but collapsed and could not move until they were rushed to hospital. They later recovered without serious injury.

Cam attributes the show’s safety record to thorough procedures and more recently the use of iAuditor by Australian company SafetyCulture.

The mobile phone app allows workers to quickly photograph the hazards they see and warn everyone on the scene to stay clear of them until they are resolved.

“We have 200 people on the ground and we’re moving really at a pace and the amazing thing is we haven’t had any injuries in muddy conditions for three months because everyone was aware of what was going on around them,” he said.

“On a big site you couldn’t do it manually, there are just too many people, but everyone has a phone with them, then they know what’s going on – it’s the only way a site like the keep us safe.

“We’re very aware because some of them are non-professionals, we watch them and if they do something wrong, we make sure they don’t hurt themselves.”

Cam said Australian construction site safety standards were now largely up to scratch, but there were plenty of things bosses and workers could do to improve it.

“Nowadays there are a lot of controls and procedures and if the boss says to do something unsafe, the employees say no, but in the past they did,” he said.

“There will always be accidents, but safety is paramount now, no one wants to see an employee come to work and not home.

‘Have everyone do a full security check of the site every day, make sure there are no nails sticking out or there are no puddles of cables or a rail of a scaffolding.

“If you see something, ask ‘Who did this?’ and they will admit it and be ashamed and not do it again.’