The Block’s Sarah-Jane bursts into tears after dramatic exchange with rival Sharon Johal

Sarah-Jane Wilson of The Block burst into tears on Tuesday after a tense conversation with rival co-star Sharon Johal.

The women took on the shots Sarah-Jane took at Sharon and Ankur’s group dinner Monday night, where she described them as the “worst painters” on the show.

Sharon told Sarah-Jane via text that she is “outspoken” and “it doesn’t matter what people think,” using her jokes to mask meanness.

The comments caused Sarah-Jane to sit down at work during a phone conversation with her mother.

“I was really upset because I thought everyone thinks I say mean things to them if they think I’m joking,” Sarah-Jane said.

“If someone insinuated that I only use humor to say hurtful things, it really upset me,” she added, concerned that other teams saw her as anti-social.

Sarah-Jane’s mother assured her that everything would be fine, because she didn’t make the comments on purpose.

However, Sarah-Jane was not soothed when she was seen crying on her drive back to the job site.

It comes after Sarah-Jane made a bitter joke about Sharon and Ankur.

“My heart just sank. I felt like we were being laughed at as a group,” Sharon said Monday, clearly upset.

She went on to say that if she wanted to be rude she could talk about how she and Ankur managed to beat Sarah-Jane and Tom two weeks in a row.

The Block continues on Channel Nine at 7.30pm on Wednesday