WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


The Block’s Sarah-Jane bursts into tears after dramatic exchange with rival Sharon Johal

Entertainment
By Merry

Sarah-Jane of The Block bursts into tears at her job after dramatic exchange with rival Sharon Johal

By Caleb Taylor for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 10:54, August 30, 2022 | Updated: 10:56, August 30, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sarah-Jane Wilson of The Block burst into tears on Tuesday after a tense conversation with rival co-star Sharon Johal.

The women took on the shots Sarah-Jane took at Sharon and Ankur’s group dinner Monday night, where she described them as the “worst painters” on the show.

Sharon told Sarah-Jane via text that she is “outspoken” and “it doesn’t matter what people think,” using her jokes to mask meanness.

Sarah-Jane of The Block (pictured) burst into tears at work Tuesday night after a dramatic exchange with rival Sharon Johal

Sarah-Jane of The Block (pictured) burst into tears at work Tuesday night after a dramatic exchange with rival Sharon Johal

The comments caused Sarah-Jane to sit down at work during a phone conversation with her mother.

“I was really upset because I thought everyone thinks I say mean things to them if they think I’m joking,” Sarah-Jane said.

“If someone insinuated that I only use humor to say hurtful things, it really upset me,” she added, concerned that other teams saw her as anti-social.

The comments caused Sarah-Jane to spiral into a spiral during a phone call with her mother while she was at work

The comments caused Sarah-Jane to spiral into a spiral during a phone call with her mother while she was at work

The comments caused Sarah-Jane to spiral into a spiral during a phone call with her mother while she was at work

Sarah-Jane’s mother assured her that everything would be fine, because she didn’t make the comments on purpose.

However, Sarah-Jane was not soothed when she was seen crying on her drive back to the job site.

It comes after Sarah-Jane made a bitter joke about Sharon and Ankur.

1661859596 315 The Blocks Sarah Jane bursts into tears after dramatic exchange with

1661859596 315 The Blocks Sarah Jane bursts into tears after dramatic exchange with

“I was really upset because I thought everyone thinks I say mean things to them when they think I’m joking,” Sarah-Jane told her mother on the phone.

“My heart just sank. I felt like we were being laughed at as a group,” Sharon said Monday, clearly upset.

She went on to say that if she wanted to be rude she could talk about how she and Ankur managed to beat Sarah-Jane and Tom two weeks in a row.

The Block continues on Channel Nine at 7.30pm on Wednesday

The Block continues on Channel Nine at 7.30pm on Wednesday

The Block continues on Channel Nine at 7.30pm on Wednesday

The Block continues on Channel Nine at 7.30pm on Wednesday

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jodie Turner-Smith dons a colourful…

Merry

Hayley Tamaddon rushed to hospital with…

Merry

The Project’s Kate Langbroek calls…

Merry
1 of 3,748

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More