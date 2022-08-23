The Block’s Sarah-Jane and Tom reveal heartbreak over kid

<!–

Block couple Sarah-Jane and Tom have revealed their heartbreak after being forced to miss their daughter Cleo’s first steps due to their movie schedule.

The Melbourne couple left their daughter Cleo, one, with Sarah-Jane’s mother in Melbourne as they embarked on their ambitious renovation in the country of Victoria.

“We missed Cleo’s first birthday and her first steps,” Sarah-Jane, 30, told New idea on Monday.

Sarah-Jane also revealed that Cleo first said “mother” to her grandmother, rather than to her own mother.

“I was very afraid that she would forget us, and that was heartbreaking,” she said.

Tom added that it was worth joining The Block as they could win $100,000 in prize money and extra cash by selling their house.

“It was tough, but we have the rest of our lives to spend with Cleo,” Tom said.

“We just had to keep reminding ourselves why we were there, and that if we win, we’re giving our daughter the best possible start in life.”

The pair have become fan favorites on the Channel Nine show thanks to their candid demeanor.

“I was very afraid that she would forget about us, and that was heartbreaking,” Sarah-Jane said. (The pair can be seen here talking to Cleo on the phone during filming)

Sarah-Jane and Tom continue to make waves on the show, after targeting bedroom winners Sharon and Ankur in Monday night’s episode.

The outspoken pair, who have been strong contenders so far this season, cast shadows on the successful team as they toured their room.

“I mean… love Sharon, love Anks, but this is… nonsense,” Sarah-Jane said bluntly.

Sarah-Jane and Tom continue to make waves on the show, after targeting bedroom winners Sharon and Ankur in Monday night’s episode

Tom disagreed with this assessment, but said he was not impressed at all with Sharon and Ankur’s fireplace.

He wondered if the position was fit for purpose and sarcastically remarked, “So that’s just called a “place” [because] it’s not a fireplace.’

Sharon and Ankur took first place after using their bonus point gnome and narrowly beating Dylan and Jenny by half a point.

The Block continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine