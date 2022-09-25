The Block’s Ryan and Rachel score a big win for living and dining room week

Ryan and Rachel of The Block received two perfect tens from the judges on Sunday night to win Living and Dining Room week.

The pair were delighted to win the challenge with Shaynna Blaze and Neale Whitaker saying they “loved” the couple’s space.

‘Yes. They did it,’ shouted Shaynna Blazed. “They’ve put home, personality and warmth into this place.”

“Rachel and Ryan welcome to The Block,” Neale added triumphantly.

The judges were impressed by the wood on the ceiling and their incredible fireplace that was the centerpiece of the room.

Neale and Shaynna were also very impressed with the large, stylish sofa and Neale said the couple had done a ‘wonderful’ job.

“I just want them to know that I love it and that they did the best job,” Shaynna said.

The pair managed to get a winning score of 29.5 out of 30, taking home the victory of the rival teams.

The Block team scores *Tom and Sarah-Jane: 25.5 *Rachel and Ryan: 29.5 *Ankur and Sharon: 19 *Dylan and Jenny: 22 *Omar and Oz: 25.5 (after deduction of three points)

Elsewhere, Omar and Oz made another huge effort with an elegant room, only to be severely punished by Scott Cam.

The boys bought a baby grand piano and paid $7,500 for it when it’s worth a whopping $36,000.

Under the rules on The Block, teams can only get a 50 percent discount off the retail price.

The guys ended up breaking The Block’s rules because they got such a heavily discounted product, which meant three points were deducted from them.

“You can’t expect me to let those guys slide,” Scott Cam said.

He said if the guys won, he would “disqualify” the guys for not doing the right thing.

Omar and Oz were ultimately disappointed, but the other teams were happy with the penalty.

The boys received a score of 9.5 from each of the judges, giving a total score of 28.5/30.

Scott’s three point deduction gave them an overall final score of 25.5.

Ankur and Sharon left the judges less than impressed with their room and the judges said there was nothing for them.

“There’s a lot to love here, but they need to rethink the relationship between all these elements,” Neale said, obviously unhappy.

Shaynna immediately referred to the room as the couple’s ‘re-do’ room, clearly disappointed in their efforts.

The judges went so far as to say it needed to be restyled before any pictures were taken for auction.

The pair achieved low scores of six, six and seven, giving them a final score of 19.

Tom and Sarah-Jane impressed the judges with their offer this week, with Shaynna saying she “loved the fireplace.”

The judges did not like the small furniture in the living room and the TV set-up was clunky.

The couple got 8.5, 8 and 9, giving them a final score of 25.5.

The lucky last were Dylan and Jenny who were criticized by the judges for not having a ‘wow factor’ in their room.

‘This was not a refined version of the country style, more period features [is needed]said Shaynna.

The judges added that there was “too much going on” and that nothing really related in the finished room.

The couple scored 7.5, 7, 7.5, giving them a final score of 22.

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine