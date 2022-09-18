The Block’s Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts into tears

Rachel Carr of The Block surprised viewers with a shocking confession in Sunday night’s episode.

The 36-year-old revealed that she felt her renovation work was not in line with the other blockheads, and she struggled to shake off her “defeatist stance”.

‘I don’t feel great. I’m probably in the lowest state I’ve been in these six weeks. I don’t feel like I’m doing it right,” she admitted.

The makeup artist added that her appearance on the show meant she was away from her family for an extended period of time and it was starting to take its toll.

“Our baby isn’t feeling well at home, and I’m not here. To be honest, I just want to go to sleep,” she admitted.

At one point, Rachel bursts into tears after struggling with a difficult kitchen bench renovation.

Her husband Ryan said her stress had gradually built up over her stint on the show.

“Your son gets sick, you don’t sleep well, you get to a point where you’re going to crack it. Rach is at that point,” he said.

Fortunately, she found some solace by confiding in series frontman Keith.

“It would be hard, but you’re doing damn well,” he told the blonde.

It follows that last week Rachel criticized the judges for her team’s “unfair” placement in the competition.

Rachel and her husband Ryan said on Monday’s episode that they felt like they were falling behind, despite everyone saying their bathroom was the best.

She suggested that the judges played favorites because their money situation looked tight.