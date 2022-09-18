WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


The Block’s Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts into tears

Entertainment
By Merry
The Block's Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts into tears 12
1663500323 312 The Blocks Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts
The Block's Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts into tears 13
1663500325 262 The Blocks Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts
The Block's Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts into tears 14
1663500326 185 The Blocks Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts
The Block's Rachel Carr suffers an emotional breakdown and bursts into tears 15

Rachel Carr of The Block has an emotional breakdown and bursts into tears: ‘I don’t feel great’

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 12:20, 18 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:20, 18 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Rachel Carr of The Block surprised viewers with a shocking confession in Sunday night’s episode.

The 36-year-old revealed that she felt her renovation work was not in line with the other blockheads, and she struggled to shake off her “defeatist stance”.

‘I don’t feel great. I’m probably in the lowest state I’ve been in these six weeks. I don’t feel like I’m doing it right,” she admitted.

Rachel Carr of The Block (pictured) surprised viewers on Sunday's episode when she revealed she was struggling to shake off her 'defeatist stance'
Rachel Carr of The Block (pictured) surprised viewers on Sunday's episode when she revealed she was struggling to shake off her 'defeatist stance'

Rachel Carr of The Block (pictured) surprised viewers on Sunday’s episode when she revealed she was struggling to shake off her ‘defeatist stance’

The makeup artist added that her appearance on the show meant she was away from her family for an extended period of time and it was starting to take its toll.

“Our baby isn’t feeling well at home, and I’m not here. To be honest, I just want to go to sleep,” she admitted.

At one point, Rachel bursts into tears after struggling with a difficult kitchen bench renovation.

Rachel's husband Ryan (right) said her stress gradually built up during her stint on the show
Rachel's husband Ryan (right) said her stress gradually built up during her stint on the show

Rachel’s husband Ryan (right) said her stress gradually built up during her stint on the show

Her husband Ryan said her stress had gradually built up over her stint on the show.

“Your son gets sick, you don’t sleep well, you get to a point where you’re going to crack it. Rach is at that point,” he said.

Fortunately, she found some solace by confiding in series frontman Keith.

At one point, Rachel is seen running to her car to burst into tears after struggling with a difficult kitchen bench renovation
At one point, Rachel is seen running to her car to burst into tears after struggling with a difficult kitchen bench renovation

At one point, Rachel is seen running to her car to burst into tears after struggling with a difficult kitchen bench renovation

“It would be hard, but you’re doing damn well,” he told the blonde.

It follows that last week Rachel criticized the judges for her team’s “unfair” placement in the competition.

Rachel and her husband Ryan said on Monday’s episode that they felt like they were falling behind, despite everyone saying their bathroom was the best.

She suggested that the judges played favorites because their money situation looked tight.

Rachel admitted she was beginning to feel the effects of being away from her young son
Rachel admitted she was beginning to feel the effects of being away from her young son

Rachel admitted she was beginning to feel the effects of being away from her young son

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Cara Delevingne’s sister Chloe…

Merry

Brownlow Medal 2022: Dani Laidley brings…

Merry

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely enjoy a…

Merry
1 of 4,722

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More