The Block’s Rachel and Ryan Carr reveal how much work was really done on the show in between takes

Categories: Entertainment

By Jimmy Briggs for Daily Mail Australia

published: 05:42, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 05:42, Dec 1, 2022

Rachel and Ryan Carr, Block’s runners-up, set the record for how much construction work was done off-camera during the show.

The lovebirds hosted a Q&A session with their Instagram fans on Wednesday and were asked, “How much work is there between filming and the auction?”

The pair didn’t mince words and replied, “This year… hope!” and shared a photo of their work crew posing for a moment during a well-deserved break.

Rachel and Ryan Carr (pictured together) set the record straight for how much work went into the show off-camera.

They also gave some interior design tips after being asked if there are any strict rules to follow when decorating your home.

“One thing I learned from The Block, back yourself. If you think it looks good, don’t worry about the ‘rules,’ follow your gut,” he explained.

“Do what you love and try not to fit into the rules,” they added.

The lovebirds hosted a Q&A session with their Instagram fans on Wednesday and were asked how much work there is between filming and the auction

It comes after the pair were accused of “nagging” their $169,000 winnings after the Grand Finale auction day.

However, Rachel didn’t ignore the criticism and spent 12 hours individually responding to trolls in a private Facebook group for series fans.

She was upset to see comments calling the Sydney couple ‘disgraceful’, ‘greedy’ and ‘spoiled brats’ – insisting this couldn’t be further from the truth.

The pair didn’t mince words, saying there’s been ‘a lot of work’ going on behind the scenes to get the properties ready for auction day

In a series of angry messages, Rachel told her haters to keep their minds to themselves, adding that she and Ryan, also 36, were dealing with “a lot of overwhelming emotions” on auction day and also felt sorry for the losers.

Rachel went on to say that it would take “some time for me to feel happy if I have some friends who received very little or nothing,” referring to other Block teams who either walked away with a dismal profit or empty-handed .

“I’m thankful for what we had. That won’t be taken away from me by someone who doesn’t know me at all,” she concluded.

The couple placed second at auction, selling their home for $4,250,000, while Omar and Oz walked away with a record profit of nearly $1.6 million.

They also gave some interior design tips after being asked if there were any strict rules for decorating your home

The lovebirds told fans to “go with your gut” when it comes to interior design instead of adhering to rigid rules


