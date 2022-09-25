The Block’s Omar and Oz suffer SHOCK disqualification

Omar and Oz of The Block have been disqualified after purchasing a baby grand piano for the unveiling of their living and dining room on Sunday.

The boys delivered a near-perfect room in which they were praised by the judges, only to get a deafening hearing from Scott Cam.

Shaynna Blaze was the first to kick off the drama when she mentioned the baby grand piano prize as she toured their room.

Omar and Oz from The Block (pictured) were disqualified on Sunday after buying a baby grand piano for their living room

“This is small change… they didn’t win it with a prize,” Shaynna said confused.

“Remember last week in the kitchen I said I was a little worried about where they get the money from?

“And now we have a baby grand… they don’t win every week,” she added.

Things went from bad to worse when Scott verbally abused the boys at The Block HQ as the assessment of their room continued. “$7,500, that’s what we’re here for,” Omar said. That’s right, Ozo

Things went from bad to worse when Scott verbally abused the boys at The Block HQ as the assessment of their room continued.

“$7,500, that’s what we’re here for,” Omar said.

“That’s impossible, they sell for $36,000,” Scott replied.

Under the rules on The Block, teams can only get a 50 percent discount off the retail price.

Under the rules on The Block, teams can only get a 50 percent discount off the retail price.

The guys ended up breaking The Block’s rules because they got such a heavily discounted product, which meant three points were deducted from them.

“You can’t expect me to let those guys slide,” Scott Cam said.

The boys were penalized with a three point deduction, taking their overall score from 28.5 to 25.5 out of 30, effectively disqualifying the pair

“We’re more than willing to put in that extra $10k…” Omar fell silent when Cam stated that this would be “the chicken before the egg.”

The boys were penalized with a three point deduction, taking their overall score from 28.5 to 25.5 out of 30, effectively disqualifying the pair.

Oz later explained that the piano was 14 years old, adding that the seller couldn’t sell it.

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine