The Block’s Omar and Oz reveal ‘incredible’ home space

Omar Slaimankhel and Ozman “Oz” Abu Malik have revealed the incredible outdoor space of their Gisborne home after being unable to show it off on The Block.

The best friends walked away with a huge $1.586 million dollars in winnings and ended up winning the show, but were unable to complete the outdoor area due to excessive rainfall.

They posted on Instagram on Wednesday revealing the finished look, which wowed their loyal fans.

“Since we didn’t reveal anything during the show due to things out of our control, here’s the finished work from home with the outdoor space,” they wrote.

“Thanks to everyone involved,” the couple finished.

The area showcased an outdoor dining area with a BBQ and terrace, as well as a huge swimming pool and extensive work space.

They also unveiled their home office space, which includes a dark brown sofa, black tables and wallpaper above the cabinets.

Fans were amazed by the designs and revealed their awe on Instagram.

‘Awesome! Of course and further confirms why your house was the outstanding winner. Simply spectacular,” said one.

“Oh great, so good to see it finally revealed!” one fan commented.

‘It looks so good. Job well done boys’ wrote another.

“Wow, that’s incredible… absolutely deserved to win, love everything about that house,” said one.

“Absolutely stunning, just like the rest of the house,” said another.

“It came together so nicely. Great serve!’ noticed one.

It comes as the Sydneysiders cemented their feud with the other stars following their record win on the show.

Omar and Oz created a five-bedroom, three-bedroom home whose main draw is its resort-style amenities, including a solar-heated pool

The best friends told Daily Mail Australia at the Sydney premiere of Poker Face last month that they haven’t spoken to the other contestants since winning $1.6 million in the final earlier this month.

“It’s a competition anyway. They knew from week one that we were the ones to be careful with,” Omar explained.

In the end, they received nothing. We won the block. They do their own thing and go back to their lives.’

Oz agreed, adding, “When we see them we’d say hello, but we’re leaving them alone for now.”

Sydney’s Best Friends earned the largest amount above reserve of all five Block homes, selling their property for $5,666,666 and taking home a record $1.6 million profit.

The property also had a large multi-purpose court for tennis, basketball or football.

A Caesar stone waterfall worktop and backsplash, wine fridge and serving bar are all spectacular features in the kitchen.

Their dining and living space also showcases soaring ceilings with exposed wood beams and concrete floors.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won this year – we had a plan and stuck to it,” said Oz.