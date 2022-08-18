The Block’s Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie flaunt their bulging biceps in Paris

<!–

Block winners Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie are the latest reality stars to flock to Europe to escape the winter cold in Australia.

The ‘stylish grandfathers’ announced on Instagram on Thursday that they have decided to extend their trip abroad, after a short trip to the French Riviera.

‘We loved our time so much that we extended for 5 days, now it’s time for Paris!!!’ they captioned a selfie in the city of love.

In the photo, the couple couldn’t contain their excitement as they flashed their smiles and biceps while sipping coffee in white shirts.

The couple also shared photos of the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and La Galerie Dior, which they raved about.

‘If you’re a fashion lover or have a Dior craving, this museum is just amazing – oh and the Dior store next door is the best fashion store,’ they captioned a selfie of them at La Galerie Dior.

When they arrived, the couple saw tourists playing in the Eiffel Tower and La Galerie Dior

The pair walked away with the biggest prize money last season, after their sophisticated home sold for $4,044,444 for a profit of $644,444 – plus an additional $100,000 for winning the series.

In an earlier conversation with Daily Mail Australia, Mitch and Mark said they intended to use their money wisely and spend it on their mortgage.

“It sounds very boring – people may have noticed that we are a little past 30 now, so we have to be sensible!” said Mitch.

“So we’re going to pay off our mortgage to make life easier. We have a mortgage that we can’t get over, and that will change everything.’

They added that they had also bought a 1970s home in Newport, Sydney, which they planned to renovate and sell so they could downsize their own.

But with their newfound profits, they said they could be in a position to keep the property.