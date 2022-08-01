The Block’s Luke Packham and his fiancée Olivia celebrate their baby daughter Mia’s baptism

They welcomed their first child – a girl named Mia – on March 25.

And Luke Packham of The Block and his fiancée Olivia celebrated their daughter’s baptism at The King’s School in Paramatta last weekend.

On Sunday, Luke shared photos of the special day on his Instagram page, along with the caption: ‘A special day for Mia’s christening and her godparents! A wonderful day spent with all our loved ones that we will cherish forever ❤️’.

The couple dressed their little one in a gorgeous white lace dress and wore light ensembles to match.

Olivia looked beautiful in a white lace shirt worn under a white vest and trousers.

Meanwhile, Luke was smartly dressed in a cream-colored three-piece suit, which matched his partner’s ensemble.

In March, Luke shared a sweet photo with his adorable newborn daughter as they celebrated her one-month milestone.

“Love you for a month my beautiful girl ❤️,” he captioned the post.

Luke and his lawyer announced the arrival of their first child on March 29.

At the time, he shared a photo of the newborn clutching his finger, writing, “Our little Mia Jessica Packham was born yesterday!”

“She is healthy and doing great. We love her so very much! I’ll be uploading some pictures of her in the near future,” he continued.

The couple announced last year that they were expecting their first child together.

“It wasn’t planned, but we always said, ‘If it happens, it happens,’ which is how we approached the situation, but we were both excited when we found out,” the Love Island Australia star gushed to women’s Day magazine.

Luke and Olivia got engaged last October and originally planned to tie the knot in late 2021.

Luke announced his engagement to Olivia last year during a diving expedition in Byron Bay and shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

“I made this girl dive today and threw the question at the bottom of the ocean! Was a moment I will remember forever,” he captioned a photo of the couple embracing on a boat.

Olivia proudly displayed her new diamond ring, while also holding a laminated piece of paper that read: ‘OLIVIA JESSICA KISS, you make me the happiest man. WILL YOU MARRY ME?’