The Block’s jaw-dropping price guides offer a glimpse into Australia’s insane property market 

The soaring home price guides seen on The Block in 2022 have shed light on Australia’s out of control real estate market.

All five homes featured on Nine’s renovation show are expected to sell for between $4 million and $4.4 million — the largest sale in its 19-year history.

The homes, located in Gisborne South in the Macedon Ranges in Central Victoria, are also valued well above the region’s average home price of $1.1 million.

House one, renovated by married couple Tom and Sarah-Jane, is a blend of architectural design and luxurious country living, with their 10-acre property expected to cost four times the region’s average price.

The property features high ceilings, lavish furnishings and spectacular views of the mountain ranges surrounding Mount Macedon.

The listing describes it as a custom designed classic Queenslander with a grand modern extension, taking country living to the next level.

Likewise, house two, by Rachel and Ryan, is described as the ultimate in “luxury country house living.”

Set on a 10-acre estate of vineyards, the lavish property features expansive living spaces, high ceilings and large windows that open to the incredible view of Mount Macedon.

Rustic and warm, the design features a variety of natural finishes, such as wooden furniture, pure wool carpet and a stone fireplace in the master bedroom.

Sharon and Ankur’s property is different from others as it is on an elevated block and offers panoramic views of the Macedon Ranges.

“Step inside the impeccably restored Victorian-era home and enjoy its high ceilings, grand proportions and elegant period details,” reads the list.

Notable features include a double-sided fireplace and a free-standing hot tub.

Engaged couple Dylan and Jenny’s property emphasizes durability and carefree elegance, according to the listing.

The north-facing estate, which also sits on 10 acres, features a free-standing bath, huge double shower and spectacular walk-in bathrobe.

Dylan and Jenny’s love of vaulted detail is central to the build, with doorways, mirrors and a private vaulted entrance all having this domed look.

Finally, the property of best friends Omar and Oz is described as a “new benchmark luxury executive home.”

The property combines contemporary furnishings with old-fashioned architectural details such as cathedral ceilings.

“This designer masterpiece delivers an indoor and outdoor lifestyle of incomparable quality, grandeur and family flexibility on over 10 acres of land overlooking the Macedon Ranges,” reads the list.

Unique features include a study nook in the bedroom, a free-standing bath and a spacious walk-in robe.

Mitch Edwards and Mark McKie, who won The Block in Sydney last year, sold their beautiful home for $4.04 million with a profit of $644,000. All the other homes on the show sold for between $3.6 million and $4.4 million last year.

Australia’s housing crisis is now so critical that property more than an hour’s drive from the center of the major capital cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane is costing seven figures.

At the end of 2019, beachfront homes with backyards on the NSW Central Coast, mid North Coast, parts of the Sunshine Coast and Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula had median prices of less than $600,000.

But now homes in these areas typically sell for over $1 million as low interest rates and an increase in people working from home are driving demand for homes in good lifestyle areas.

In May, Australian couples had to spend an average of 26.8 percent of their pre-tax pay on mortgage payments, compared to 25.7 percent in January, according to finance and credit rating agency Moody’s.

The Commonwealth Bank expects house prices in Sydney and Melbourne to fall by 18 percent by 2023 as interest rates continue to rise.

Investment bank Jarden Australia expects an even bigger 20 percent drop, the worst since 1980.