The Block’s Foreman Keith reveals which contestant is one of the best he’s ever seen

Frontman Keith Schleiger of The Block has revealed his favorite contestants on Channel Nine’s hit reality show.

The candid builder singled out Tom Calleja and his partner, Sarah-Jane Wilson, as one of the best teams the show has ever seen.

He said the couple, who share one-year-old daughter Cleo, were “the perfect contestants” and tipped their five-bedroom, three-bathroom House 1 which will win this year.

Keith made the comments when he appeared on The Block’s Official Podcast with Shelley Craft last week.

“I’d put them among the best,” Keith gushed.

“I don’t think Tom ever wasted a minute…and Sarah-Jane was a great designer.”

During the interview, Keith said that Sarah-Jane impressed him as a designer, who not only followed trends but created her own style.

Known as The Blockinator, for his direct style, Keith said he was also very impressed with married couple Ryan and Rachel Carr.

“They were good participants,” he said of both couples.

“They listened, understood the process and worked very hard and delivered some beautiful homes.”

The five renovated homes in Gisborne South, Victoria, built for The Block will go up for auction on Saturday, November 6.

Each home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms and is listed with a $4 million to $4.4 million price guide. Pictured: The kitchen in House 1 renovated by Sarah-Jane and Tom and chosen as his favorite by Keith, who described the renovation as “without flaw”

Keith said Sarah-Jane and Tom’s House 1 and Ryan and Rachel’s House 2 were his favorite builds this season.

After reviewing the work on both properties, he could find no flaws.

He added that on the day of the auction, both houses will “sell for a lot of money.”