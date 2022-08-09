The Block’s Elle Ferguson accused of ‘deleting negative comments’ amid backlash for quitting show

<!–

The Block’s Elle Ferguson has been accused of ‘deleting negative comments’ amid social media backlash from quitting the show after just 48 hours into filming.

Fans accused the Bondi influencer of going into damage control after her and fiance Joel Patfull’s shock exit was aired on Monday night.

‘Gotta respect not turning the comments off,’ one of her followers wrote, only for another to reply: ‘They’re just being deleted.’

While many fans took aim at the couple for leaving the abruptly leaving show, others offered a gentler take of the fiasco.

‘It’s her page. Why would you want rude ignorant people who’s biggest concern is a couple leaving the Block leaving disgusting messages.’

Others joined in the chorus to defend the couple.

‘Ignore the negativity. You’re worked hard for what you have…you’re clearly not a quitter! If only all of the Insta-trolls could walk a mile in your (fabulous) shoes,’ one wrote.

Another said it was ‘their choice’ to leave the top-rated reality renovation show.

‘Whether you agree with their choice, it is their choice. Did they leave in the right way? They did it the way they wanted to. Saying you’re disappointed is different from being a troll and writing awful comments.’

Viewers finally got to see the moment Scott Cam told the stunned Blockheads that Elle and the former AFL star decided to quit the show.

During the episode, the host, 59, was pulled aside by two executive producers who revealed the glam influencers decided to leave after just 48 hours of being on-set.

‘Last night I gave you all an opportunity – an out – if you thought you couldn’t cut it on the show that you could leave if you wanted to,’ the fuming host began.

‘I didn’t think anyone would drop an opportunity like this, but I’ve just found out that Joel and Elle are on their way to the airport.’

He added: ‘They have left their show. They didn’t say goodbye, they didn’t say thanks for having us. They just left.’

Scott previously said at the Logie Awards that Elle and Joel giving up so soon into the competition was ‘unAustralian’ and ‘p**s poor’.

He told TV Tonight: ‘We had a 48-hour challenge to choose the house that you get and they scarpered after 48 hours. It’s something that’s never happened before.

‘Forty-five thousand people applied to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys got on and they just couldn’t handle the pace after 48 hours,’ he continued.