The Block’s Dylan and Jenny make television history as the show’s first-ever tradie couple in 2022

Dylan and Jenny of The Block made history as the first traditional couple to star in the renovation show.

Jenny, 25, said she hopes her appearance on the show will challenge gender stereotypes by showing young girls that the construction industry is a great career choice.

She said 9Now on Thursday she wants to ‘show all the girls how to do it’.

Jenny added that her glamorous looks can even give them a strategic advantage over other couples.

“People will underestimate me because I love glamour, putting on makeup, doing my hair… but during the week I’m a tradie lady,” she said.

Jenny traded her glamorous outfits for a tool belt and traditional uniform during her time on the show.

The new series The Block premieres on Channel Nine on Sunday, August 7 and shakes up the formula by dropping the city-slick contestants into a rural setting.

This comes shortly after Scott Cam came out swinging against two contestants who sensationally left the new season after two days.

Fashion influencer Elle Ferguson and her footy star fiancé Joel Patfull withdrew from the competition just 48 hours after filming.

“We had a 48-hour challenge to choose the house you get, and they shot away. It’s something that’s never happened before,” Scott said TV tonight.

“Forty-five thousand people have signed up to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys stepped up and couldn’t keep up with the pace, which to me is a bit un-Australian.”