The Block villains Sharon and Ankur WALK OFF the building site leading to showdown with Scott Cam

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tensions flared on The Block last week after Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra were accused of cheating on a winegrowing challenge.

And it looks like this week will be just as explosive, with sources claiming the Melbourne couple will walk off the site twice this week.

Their first departure was prompted by Sharon’s frustration with the grueling film schedule and constant scrutiny, reports New idea.

Block villains Sharon Johal (right) and Ankur Dogra (left) are reportedly set to walk off the construction site this week after a fiery clash with host Scott Cam

“They clash with the builders, crush production behind the scenes and complain when given the chance,” said a source.

Their brief disappearance leads to a heated argument with host Scott Cam, who accuses Sharon and Ankur of being quitters.

This has apparently led to the pair running away again, leaving the producers and merchants scrambling to find them.

Their initial departure was prompted by Sharon’s frustration with the grueling film schedule and constant scrutiny, New Idea reports

Their brief disappearance sparks a heated argument with Scott Cam (pictured), who accuses Sharon and Ankur of being quitters

Fellow contestants Sarah-Jane and Tom Wilson will also go into hiding this week after their daughter Cleo, one, developed a fever and was rushed to hospital.

“It’s a no-brainer for Sarah-Jane and Tom – family comes first,” a source said on set.

Fortunately, Cleo made a full recovery.

Fellow contestants Sarah-Jane (pictured) and Tom Wilson will also go into hiding this week after their daughter Cleo, one, had a fever and was rushed to hospital

This week’s mass exodus also includes a walk-out from Omar Slaimankhel after his wife Maz visited him at the construction site.

Apparently, his wife’s arrival sparked an argument with his teammate Abu Malik (aka Oz), who was angry that his wife Jasmine hadn’t come to visit as well.

A frustrated Omar dramatically knocked down tools and walked out with his wife.

Omar was disappointed with his response and Maz left early because it was uncomfortable. Oz thought it was on purpose,” the insider said.