The Block: Viewers rally around Muslims Omar and Oz after they called out ‘casual racism’

The Block viewers have praised Omar and Oz for having an “important conversation about racial stereotypes” after the pair pulled out for being called “untrustworthy dealers.”

Best friends from western Sydney, who are both Muslim, were accused of using underhanded tactics after getting through the early weeks of competition and securing heavily discounted goods.

They confronted Foreman Dan on Tuesday’s episode, explaining that the word “dodgy” could expose them to racial abuse online because it has different connotations when used against a person of color.

Omar, who is of Afghan descent, and Oz, who is an Australian Lebanese, said they feared they would be edited to be featured as “w*gs doing dodgy s**t on TV.”

Fans were quick to praise the duo, with one tweet: ‘Omar and Oz, you guys are incredible! So thankful that you held those nasty comments to account. I’m impressed.’

Another said: ‘Good of Omar and Oz for standing up for themselves on The Block. I grew up in the western suburbs and everything they say is 100 percent true.

“The days of TV introducing crappy stereotypes should really be over.”

The couple, who are both married and have children, also expressed concern about young Aussies who perceive them poorly, and said they wanted to present the Australian Muslim community in a positive light.

“We really don’t want to sit on TV and have our family and friends watch this, and another million people, and they say, ‘Those two fucking w***s on the show are all dodgy season,'” adds Oz, maintenance manager. of the building.

That’s what former NRL player Omar said: ‘nine out of ten children’ in their western Sydney suburb experience racism.

The saga began when the duo scored a baby grand piano for just $7,509, raising suspicions among other participants, with Sarah-Jane even calling for a site-wide financial audit.

On Tuesday, the pair confronted frontman Dan about the label after he accused them of “hiding” mistakes in their laundry room.

The guys let the trader sit down to have a candid conversation about the “hurtful” things he and Foreman Keith had said on the show.

Omar, who is of Afghan descent, and Oz, who is an Australian Lebanese, said they feared they would be edited to be featured as “w** dodgy s**t on TV.”

“The word ‘dodgy’ comes up quite a bit, which goes completely against what Oz and I do,” Omar said.

“We were extremely grateful to be on a show to express ourselves, and just the fact that you guys keep saying that [word] which will most likely be played on TV, and it will just look like “two w***s are doing dodgy s**t on TV again”, and that part is the most hurtful to us.’

Omar, who grew up in New Zealand after arriving as a refugee from Afghanistan at the age of three, added that both he and Oz have experienced racism growing up and that many young Australians find the country “completely racist”.

“The things that were said to me—Oz would be exactly the same—growing up as children…” he said. ‘The racism we felt. I can’t even say on TV what we were called.

‘We both have children. We don’t want our boys watching the show and saying, “Oh, yeah, Dad was on that show, but they made him look like one, two, and three.

‘We know so many children who are literally cast aside because of where they come from. Nine out of 10 children in [our] area doesn’t feel like Australia is fair.

‘And that’s because of several school visits we’ve made. They feel that Australia is completely racist and that everything that happens is against them.”

Dan responded by saying that harsh criticism was “the nature of The Block.”

“It couldn’t be less true what you think,” he added. ‘That’s not who I am as a person. I don’t care who you are, where you come from or what you believe in.

“I respect you and your culture and everything around it. I want you to finish a great room and a great house>

“You’ve had a week that didn’t quite cross the line; that happens everywhere else. It’s just the nature of The Block. Please don’t feel like it’s you.’

The pair also expressed concern about young Aussies who perceive them poorly, saying they wanted to present the Australian Muslim community in a positive light.

Viewers praised the guys and also gave Channel Nine props for broadcasting the scene.

“Go on, Oz and Omar telling Dan to be careful with the language he uses, especially to them and their house,” said one fan.

“Omar and Oz, beautiful people. I am so sad to hear the racism they have been exposed to during their lifetime,” added another.

“Congratulations to Omar and Oz for challenging the ‘dodgy Leb’ story…and Channel Nine for broadcasting it,” wrote a third.

Omar has previously said he wants to change people’s perspectives on different cultures, with the couple observing Ramadan for the first few weeks of the show.