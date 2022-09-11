The Block: Tom and Sarah-Jane win guest bedroom and ensuite week

<!–

Tom and Sarah-Jane of The Block won the guest bedroom and ensuite week during Sunday night’s reveals.

The couple used their bonus leprechaun to secure a win in the challenge. If they hadn’t, they would have been right with rivals Omar and Oz.

The pair took home the win after delivering a sophisticated tartan-filled bedroom and toffee-tinged ensuite.

All three judges were impressed with the guest bedroom. Darren Palmer admitted he was delighted to see it.

Results from Sunday evening Tom and Sarah Jane: 30

Ryan and Rachel: 26

Sharon and Ankur: 22

Jenny and Dylan: 24.5

Omar and Oz: 29

“I’ve enjoyed everything Tom and Sarah-Jane have done so far, but not as much as this,” Darren said, comparing their style to a Ralph Lauren catalog.

Notoriously tough judge Shaynna Blaze praised the couple highly and said they could make a career out of their interior styling.

“I love what they do, and that feeling of joy when you see it. I don’t say this often, but this should be their career after this,” Shaynna commented.

Sarah-Jane joked afterwards: ‘A career? I don’t know. I’m just a normal person from Gladstone Park. A little rough around the edges.’

She continued: ‘[I’m] a bit sloppy. I’m like, “Why would anyone want me to style their stuff?”‘

Omar and Oz also received many compliments from the judges, with Neale praising their use of herringbone tiles and terrazzo floors.

But it’s been a bad week for The Block’s most controversial team, Sharon and Ankur, with the judges trying their best.

Neale said he could see “suggestions of trauma” everywhere.

The couple had hidden a vacuum cleaner and cleaning products in their room, which Neale strongly disapproved of.

Omar and Oz’s bathroom was particularly liked by the judges, with Neale praising their use of herringbone tiles and terrazzo floors

“We have to judge what’s being presented,” Neale snapped.

“You can’t afford to lose energy right now. It’s too early to fall at the gates.’

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine