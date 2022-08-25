The Block: Tom and Sarah-Jane insist they have ‘nothing to hide’

<!–

The Block couple Tom and Sarah-Jane have maintained that they are just normal people with ‘nothing to hide’ from the cameras – unlike some people on the Channel Nine show.

The pair spoke to ex-Big Brother star Benjamin Norris before his reload TV podcast on Wednesday, with Tom saying that with them it’s a matter of ‘what you see is what you get’.

“We’re normal people, we argue and we go to a TV show, so why hide it?” said the 34-year-old plumber.

‘If you have nothing to hide, you don’t have to be disappointed with the edits. Be yourself and you can’t look like an idiot,” he added.

Sarah-Jane, 30, echoed her husband’s feelings by saying, “We can’t change our personalities.”

The social worker then revealed that producers cast them after just one audition because they loved how real they were on camera.

The couple’s comments about being real come weeks after they lashed out at quitters Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull, with Sarah-Jane telling them to get a “real job.”

She suggested that the influencer couple was not being sincere about their motives, suggesting that they signed up with The Block to grow their profile.

“She’s already famous with 600,000 followers on Instagram,” Sarah-Jane beamed in the show.

She continued: ‘Some’ [influencers] I respect, that’s obvious. Some make a huge career out of it. Look at you Kim Kardashian and Rozalia Russian – such people – [and] Bec Judd. Good of them.

‘But people who just go to shows to be social media’ [stars]. I do not have time for that. Go get a real job, mate.’

Sarah-Jane’s sharp comments came after Elle and her footy star fiancé pulled out of The Block just 48 hours after filming.

The couple said they were leaving because Joel’s mother Trish broke her neck during a fall at her Adelaide home.

But host Scott Cam doubted this, accusing them of fleeing the construction site in the middle of the night because the show wasn’t on brand for them.

The Block continues on Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine