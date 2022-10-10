The Block: Tom and Sarah-Jane are accused of copying children’s nursery

The Block is rocked by yet another false scandal.

Months after the footage wrapped, judges Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer accused Tom and Sarah-Jane of stealing the work of a well-known Australian designer.

In separate Instagram posts Monday, the experts claimed the couple copied Victorian interior designer Kate Walker’s ideas for the nursery.

The Block has been rocked by yet another false scandal, with Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer accusing Tom and Sarah-Jane (pictured) of stealing the work of a well-known designer

Shaynna said that in order to make designs into someone’s own design, a minimum of 30 percent change is required if you are inspired by someone else’s work.

“In the world of Pinterest, Instagram and the access it gives us to designs across the country and the world, there is so much incredible work to strive for,” she wrote.

“We all get inspired when we design, but you have to change the source of that inspiration at least 30 percent to be able to say it’s your design.

‘Since reviewing Sarah-Jane’s nursery’ [on the show]we learned that the design was taken from the great Victorian designer Kate Walker.’

The experts claimed Monday that the couple copied Victorian interior designer Kate Walker’s ideas for their nursery. (Pictured: Tom and Sarah-Jane’s nursery)

Tom and Sarah-Jane’s room (right) has a similar printed ceiling wallpaper, green walls, white speckled chest of drawers, large white chair, pink rug and rattan crib seen in Kate Walker’s original design (left)

Shaynna said there was a “similar situation” with Luke and Jasmin’s nursery in 2020, but they discovered it at the time and were able to handle it on camera.

“The unfortunate reality is that it is not possible for us to monitor every design that is created and posted online. We could see at the time of the review that the design execution of this room was next level,” she added. “Now we understand why!”

The judge, who is an interior designer herself, said she had been in contact with Ms Walker, who was “very understanding” of the situation.

Shaynna (left) said creating someone else’s designs requires a minimum of 30 percent change if you’re inspired by someone else’s work, while Darren (right) said tearing down someone else’s design means taking inspiration from someone else’s work. it never will be. really ‘unique’

Darren made a similar point in his Instagram post, saying that ripping off someone else’s design means it’s never going to be truly “unique.”

“Every attendee who comes to The Block would do well to have inspiration ready for their rooms,” he wrote.

‘Noticing one or two elements and interpreting them provides authentic inspiration.

“However, using most of the same or similar elements deprives you of the opportunity to create something truly unique and individual.”

Shaynna, who is an interior designer herself, said she had been in contact with Ms Walker, who was “very understanding” of the situation. (Photo: Tom and Sarah-Jane’s room)

After fans accused the pair of ‘copying’ and photos emerged of the two rooms that looked suspiciously similar, Sarah-Jane spoke about the situation via the couple’s joint Instagram page.

“Credit where it should,” Darren concluded, tagging Kate Walker in his post.

Tom and Sarah-Jane’s room has a similar printed ceiling wallpaper, green walls, white speckled chest of drawers, large white chair, pink rug and rattan crib featured in Mrs Walker’s original design.

After fans accused the pair of “copying” and photos emerged of the two rooms that looked suspiciously similar, Sarah-Jane spoke about the situation via the couple’s joint Instagram page.

‘Hey guys. I just wanted to come here and discuss all the drama around the nursery that Tom and I presented last night,” she said.

Sarah-Jane said she knew ‘copying’ Ms Walker’s design would be ‘controversial’ on national TV, but she could ‘take the risk’

“People seem upset that I copied @katewalker_design, but I’m not sure why.”

Sarah-Jane continues, “I posted over five days ago that I took her design as inspiration and wanted to replicate it. I am not a designer trying to take the work of another designer.

“I’m a social worker building a house for a TV show and wanted that great room in the house. If it were in my own house, no one would say the hurtful things they’ve been.’

She went on to say she knew “copying” Ms. Walker’s design “would be controversial on national TV” but that she could “take the risk.”

“Over five days ago, I posted that I used her design as inspiration and that I wanted to recreate it. I am not a designer trying to cheat another designer’s work,” she wrote in her statement

‘I could have easily designed my own room/concept like I’ve done the rest of the house, but I didn’t want to. I wanted that exact look and that’s okay,” she added.

Sarah-Jane added that she was not aware of The Block’s ’30 percent rule’.

“I’m not ashamed of what I’ve done. I credited Kate and I never claimed on the show that it was my design,” she said.

“A lot of people saw the photo of Kate’s design I was working on all week and no one ever said anything to me. I hope this calms people’s minds and remember, please be kind to people.”

Block 2020 contestants Luke and Jasmin (pictured) have been at the center of a similar controversy

The pair was named by Judge Shaynna Blaze. accused of cheating in their winning nursery

During the 2020 season of The Block, Luke and Jasmin were called out by Shaynna for “copying” their nursery from another designer.

“Inspiration is one thing. Taking someone’s idea completely and making it your own is another thing,” she told them at the time.

“If you do it from home and you copy it like that, no one will see it. But we entered a competition and you won a room where you earn money. You haven’t changed it enough.’

Tom and Sarah-Jane ended up finishing third for their room, with Dylan and Jenny first and Rachel and Ryan second.