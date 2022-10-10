The Block: Suzi Taylor fronts court after being busted with fake ID, stolen bank cards

Block star Suzi Taylor has gone to court after being busted with stolen bank and ID cards.

Police caught Taylor, 51, on May 30 with a debit card, Medicare card and Western Australian heavy vehicle license that did not belong to her.

The license’s original image had been altered to depict Taylor’s face, reports say Gold Coast Bulletin.

The Block star Suzi Taylor (pictured) pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of possession of suspected stolen goods after she was caught with a fake ID and bank card

Fronting At Southport Magistrates Court on Monday, Taylor pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing items suspected of being stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Taylor, whose full name is Suellen Jan Taylor, was convicted of the offense but managed to avoid punishment.

Police had found the items in Taylor’s wallet while raiding the former model’s home in Southport, Queensland, which was the subject of a separate investigation.

Police caught Taylor, 51, on May 30 with a debit card, Medicare card and heavy vehicle license that did not belong to her. (Pictured at Brisbane Magistrates Court for a separate case in 2021)

Taylor rose to fame as a contestant on The Block in 2015 with then-girlfriend Yvonne Cozier (right)

Taylor, whose full name is Suellen Jan Taylor, was convicted of the offense but managed to avoid punishment

The penthouse cover girl was arrested and remanded in custody for 24 hours before being released on bail.

At the time, Taylor’s lawyer Michael Gatenby called the decision to jail her on a lesser charge ‘disgusting’.

The cards are believed to have been stolen from a car in Miami in 2020, but it was unclear how Taylor came to have them.

It’s the latest in a string of in-laws for Taylor, who rose to fame on the 2015 season of The Block. (She is pictured on a boat at Melbourne’s Docklands in November 2015)

After her arrest, Taylor told police she had been set up by a man who regularly visited her home.

It is the latest in a string of in-laws for Taylor, who shot to fame in the 2015 season of Channel Nine renovation show The Block.

In May 2019, she pleaded guilty to fraud and theft charges after she was caught using a stolen credit card to buy alcohol.

In May 2019, Taylor pleaded guilty to fraud and theft charges after she was caught using a stolen credit card to buy alcohol

The mother-of-three was filmed buying booze from a bottle shop on May 2 using a credit card she had stolen from a patient recovering at the Mater Hospital.

She spent more than $500 in seven separate transactions, including $400 on alcohol.

A week later, Taylor was also identified on CCTV by staff at Brisbane’s Westin Hotel, who took a mobile phone and laptop from a guest in their bar.

The mother-of-three was filmed buying booze from a bottle shop on May 2 using a credit card she had stolen from a patient recovering at the Mater Hospital

Police found the stolen items at her home on May 10 and she was told to appear in court, where she was fined $2,500.

Taylor found herself back in court in October 2019 after she was accused of ‘honeytrap’ a Tinder date she allegedly held against his will before he was assaulted and forced to wire money.

During her commitment hearing, Taylor’s own attorney, Michael Gatenby, referred to her as a prostitute.

Taylor found herself back in court in October 2019 after she was accused of ‘honeytrap’ a Tinder date she allegedly held against his will before he was assaulted and forced to wire money

She spent 202 days behind bars in pre-trial detention, including a month in solitary confinement.

Queensland Police had laid more than 100 charges against her – including 94 counts of breaching bail conditions as well as drug and driving offences.

However, more than 70 of the charges were dropped at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in May 2021, with the prosecution failing to present evidence on dozens of counts.

She spent 202 days behind bars in pre-trial detention, including a month in solitary confinement. (Picture leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court on 6 May 2021)

Taylor pleaded guilty to nearly 30 remaining charges, including possession of small amounts of cocaine and marijuana and trespassing.

Her lawyer Mr. Gatenby described the remaining charges as ‘low level’.

Taylor was convicted but not further sentenced on all charges as Judge Stephen Courtney ordered her immediate release.

Queensland Police had laid more than 100 charges against her – including 94 counts of breaching bail conditions as well as drug and driving offences. However, more than 70 of the charges were dropped at the Brisbane Magistrates Court in May 2021, with the prosecution failing to present evidence on dozens of counts. (Pictured outside the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 6 May 2021)

“No offense but your story is sad. There has been a real deterioration in your position and mental health,” Judge Courtney said.

‘When you really drill down to it, while there are many allegations … the allegations individually do not reach a high level of seriousness.’

Outside court, Mr Gatenby said it was a horrific experience for a woman who did nothing wrong and called for an investigation.

“I think there should be an investigation into how the state treats people with mental illness. I don’t know how you would cope sitting in a jail cell knowing you had done nothing wrong,” he said.

‘A lot of people have a lot to answer for – I don’t know how her mental health has put up with this behaviour.’