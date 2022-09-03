The Block: surprisingly sexy cast of season one shows how much the show has changed over 19 years

<!–

On Thursday, a shockingly sexy photo surfaced of the very first contestants in season one of The Block, which aired in 2003.

The four sizzling hot couples hugged as they posed on either side of the former host, Jamie Durie, who looked incredibly handsome and youthful.

Most were dressed in cargo shorts with three blonde women wearing the trendy side of the times, as seen in a photo posted by realestate.com.au.

Two of the men were dressed in women’s knockers that were fashionable in the 00s, while Jamie, now 52, ​​kept it classy in a white button-up shirt and green trousers.

Contestants Warren Sonin and Gavin Atkins were the first gay couple to be featured on an Australian TV show when they appeared in the first season of The Block.

Fiona Mills and Adam Thorn were considered the show favorites and ended up winning the season.

They sold their ground floor Bondi apartment for $751,000, making a profit of $156,000.

The pair later released their own renovation book entitled Adam and Fiona’s Renos On A Budget: How We Renovated Our Way To The Block.

Today Adam works for Freedom Kitchens and Fiona has a job in the beauty industry.

In early 2021, they purchased a Federation home in Coogee for $4,095 million with major renovation plans in mind, realestate.com.au reported.

They beat seven other bidders in an auction over the weekend, with bids starting at $3.6 million.

Meanwhile, the season of The Block looks very different this year with a more diverse cast of five couples and host Scott Cam, 59, who came to the show in 2010.

Among them are best friends Omar and Oz from NSW, engaged couple Dylan and Jenny from QLD, couple Ankur and Sharon from VIC and married couple Tom and Sarah-Jane from VIC.

Influencer couple Elle Ferguson, 36, and Joel Patfull, 37, were also part of the cast, but pulled out after just two days of filming.

The Sydney couple Rachel and Ryan happily took their place.