The Block star Shaynna Blaze breaks silence as her attacker loses appeal over sentence

A well-known Australian television star who was punched in the head, punched in the face and gagged in an unprovoked attack while walking her dog says she hopes her attacker gets the help he needs.

Block star Shaynna Blaze has spoken out about the harrowing ordeal after Mark Christopher Surmon, 40, lost an appeal over the severity of his sentence in connection with the April 2020 attack in Melbourne.

Victoria’s Country Court heard earlier this year that Blaze was walking her dog when she was attacked from behind, causing her to fall face down on her chin.

She yelled when Surmon “tried to calm her down by putting his hand around her face and mouth,” according to court documents.

Detective Senior Constable John Connor told the court that Blaze “had no chance of fleeing” or escaping her attacker, the Herald Sun reported.

“He put pressure on her shoulders to hold her back while this was happening,” he said.

Blaze testified in court and provided two victim statements detailing the lingering effects of the attack.

The judge acknowledged the “significant and long-lasting impact on the victim” when Surmon was convicted in April and sentenced to 100 days in prison

He was subsequently released on bail after immediately appealing the verdict.

Surmon’s appeal was dismissed earlier this month, minus the 28 days already served.

Blaze is pleased that the case has been concluded and that her attacker has been convicted.

“Crimes like this must stop and punishment and rehabilitation are both important levers for our society,” she said.

“I hope he gets the help he needs so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.”

It’s been a rough few years for Blaze since announcing her divorce from personal trainer Steve Vaughan’s husband after 18 years of marriage in 2018.

“Somewhere in life our paths change direction,” she wrote at the time.

Blaze has two children, a son, Jesse Thomas, and a daughter, Carly Anne, whom she shares with her first husband.