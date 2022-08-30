The Block SPOILER: Scott Cam is furious as massive $50,000 cheating scandal rocks the show

<!–

A massive scandal will rock The Block on Tuesday night.

In a promo, host Scott Cam is left furious when he tells the other contestants about the scandal.

“This is the night the $50,000 scandal hits The Block,” a voiceover said.

Scott can then be heard saying, “They lied to us right to the face.”

The participants then appear shocked and others are in tears when the voiceover says: ‘What have they done?’

It comes after Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra break the rules during a challenge, leaving host Scott Cam shocked by their behavior. New idea reported on Monday.

The drama begins as the couple tries to gain an advantage on a wine-themed task.

The couple is said to have googled the name of a wine during a taste test.

“Sharon and Ankur’s behavior left a lot to be desired… no one is happy. Everyone wishes they had just been honest,” an insider said.

Scott will give the couple a chance to admit and apologize for their mistake.

But Sharon told TV week she doesn’t believe they cheated because it wasn’t “against the rules” to research the wine’s name.

“We didn’t tell the other contestants we googled it because… it’s a competition and it was time for us to finally get competitive,” she said.

‘We knew the wine well and have presented it many times. We knew it wasn’t a scam because it wasn’t against the rules to search it.”