The Block: Sharon Johal breaks down because there are no ‘hot showers’ on the show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They’ve only been in the competition for two weeks and are working tirelessly to showcase a multi-million dollar property.

And Sharon Johal of The Block was pushed to a breaking point on Sunday’s episode of the renovation show.

Sharon admitted she was ready to leave the show as she struggled to finish her spare bedroom for her second room reveal.

Sharon Johal of The Block had ‘bad luck’ when her husband Ankur Dogra demanded that they leave the show on Sunday night

“I really don’t enjoy it, and I didn’t enjoy it either. This whole thing is so hectic,” she said.

“And then I can only see my future, 10, 11 more weeks of this. I was a very bubbly, happy person, and a week ago I came to The Block.’

‘I want to leave! No hot showers, no heating, mud… I hate it here,” Sharon told her husband Ankur Dogra.

“We’ll have to figure it out. I think we’re leaving,’ Ankur replied.

During the episode, Sharon admitted that she was ready to leave the show as she struggled to finish her spare bedroom before her second room reveal.

It comes after Sharon and Ankur admitted they gave up on winning the show after their clash with judge Shaynna Blaze last week.

“We’re not even trying to win, we’re just trying to survive,” Sharon said.

The couple faced another hurdle as they blew up their renovation budget for the week.

“I just felt like I was disappointing everyone,” Sharon said.

“I wondered why I was here, my ability to do something of value in this competition.”

“I really don’t enjoy it, and I didn’t enjoy it either. This whole thing is so hectic,” she said

Earlier that week, the former Neighbors star and design expert Shaynna Blaze clashed after the master bathroom was unveiled.

Shaynna was less than impressed with the not-so-historical look of Sharon and husband Ankur’s bathroom.

“If a house would make me angry, it will to that beautiful house we walked through,” Shaynna said as she walked across the room.

“It’s not a bathroom I feel good in.”

It comes after former Neighbors star and design expert Shaynna Blaze collided after the master bathroom was unveiled

Shaynna chided the couple, saying they could do their homework better in Victorian-era homes.

‘Are you going for a treat? [the house] similar? Because if you’re going to treat her like that, you’re going to have to deal with me,” Shaynna continued.

“They need to do some homework… very quickly.”

Sharon was not happy with the criticism and burst into tears. It came after scoring just 20.5 out of a possible 30.