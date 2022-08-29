The Block: Sharon Johal accused of using reality show to boost her acting career

She got her first big break as an actress in the Australian soap Neighbours.

And The Block star Sharon Johal has now been accused of using Channel Nine’s renovation show as a stepping stone to Hollywood stardom.

The 34-year-old has not given up on her acting dreams and hopes the prime-time TV exposure will “boost her career,” reports New idea.

“I’ve never seen anyone play it in front of the camera more than her,” one viewer says, according to the magazine.

Sharon, who played Dipi Rebecchi in the canceled soap from 2017 to 2021, will be featured in a new TV series called Shantaram.

The Apple TV+ show, which also stars Charlie Hunnam from Sons of Anarchy, is slated to release in October.

“It was a compelling role, albeit contradictory,” Sharon said recently of her role as a brothel owner, which forced her to relearn Hindi.

Sharon (left) stars in the horror film Girl at the Window, which is currently in theaters

‘In the slums it is a different dialect. Finally I feel like Australia may be showing the multifaceted personality I have and the abilities I have, and I’d like to show that more,” she told the Herald Sun.

Sharon has walked several red carpets since the premiere of The Block earlier this month.

She also stars in the horror film Girl at the Window, which is currently in theaters.

Meanwhile, The Block faces yet another cheating scandal, as Sharon and her husband Ankur “break the rules” during a challenge, leaving host Scott Cam shocked by their behavior.

The drama begins as the couple tries to gain an advantage on a wine-themed task.

According to New Idea, Sharon and Ankur googled the name of a wine during a taste test.

“Sharon and Ankur’s behavior left a lot to be desired… no one is happy. Everyone wishes they had just been honest,” an insider said.

Scott will reportedly give the couple a chance to admit and apologize for their mistake.

But Sharon told TV Week she doesn’t believe they cheated because it wasn’t “against the rules” to investigate the wine’s name.

“We didn’t tell the other contestants we googled it because… it’s a competition and it was time for us to finally get competitive,” she said.

‘We knew the wine well and have presented it many times. We knew it wasn’t a scam because it wasn’t against the rules to search it.”

It comes after Sharon and Ankur took another blow last Tuesday when they were the only contestants to fail a challenge that required each team to create a letterbox.

“We don’t know what we’re doing,” Sharon said as her husband screwed holes in the letterbox.

“I don’t know how to do it,” Ankur added.

“It’s rubbish, it’s rubbish…but what can you do about it?” Sharon responded.