The Block: Sharon and Ankur in another ‘cheating’ scandal over antiques challenge

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra of The Block find themselves at the center of a false scandal once again after their latest challenge win.

The pair won $13,000 in prizes in an antiques challenge on Wednesday’s episode when their dresser made a $250 profit.

But the other teams weren’t happy, accusing the Melbourne pair of taking a ‘sad victory’ as the challenge required the teams to purchase an item suitable for a kitchen.

Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra of The Block find themselves at the center of a false scandal once again after their latest challenge win. The pair won $13,000 in prizes in an antiques challenge on Wednesday’s episode when their dresser made a $250 profit.

“Full sympathy, I think,” rival contestant Tom told the producers.

‘Come Sunday they will have a nice mirror in their kitchen,’ Omar laughed. “You can see yourself cooking!”

Meanwhile, Rachel reached the breaking point, calling Sharon and Ankur’s victory unfair.

“This is not a level playing field,” she said. ‘This one [show] seems to have a way of breaking your mind. But I hope it’s all worth it.’

The other teams accused the Melbourne pair of taking a ‘shame win’, as the challenge required the teams to purchase an item suitable for a kitchen. Tom (left) said it was a ‘sympathy voice’

“Come Sunday they will have a nice mirror in their kitchen,” Omar laughed (pictured with teammate Oz). “You can see yourself cooking!”

Rachel reached the breaking point, calling Sharon and Ankur’s victory unfair. ‘This one [show] seems to have a way of breaking your mind. But I hope it’s all worth it,” she said

It comes after former contestant Ronnie Caceres surprised The Block’s teams when he arrived on site in a limousine to help Sharon and Ankur paint their house.

“The most unnatural thing you can see on our site is a limousine,” Sharon noted.

Block host Scott Cam had asked Ronnie to teach the couple how to paint after their terrible paint job over the past few weeks.

Ankur said Rachel would “spit” on them to get help from a former contestant – and she was indeed annoyed.

Ronnie is shown arriving at the Macedon Ranges construction site in a limousine

The former contestant returned to help Sharon and Ankur paint their home after weeks of horrendous paintwork

She and Sarah-Jane were furious when they learned of Ronnie’s visit to the workshop.

‘What I heard was that’ [Ronnie] was literally going to paint the room for [Ankur and Sharon]. I was like, “I don’t think that’s cool,” Sarah-Jane said.

Rachel agreed, arguing that the extra help was “unfair” to the others, especially after she and Ryan were let down by the jury’s criticism.

Elsewhere in the episode, Omar and Oz continued to take the brunt of Foreman Keith Schleger after a major defect in their ceiling was discovered.

Elsewhere in the episode, Omar and Oz (pictured) continued to take the brunt of Foreman Keith Schleiger after a major defect in their ceiling was discovered

“I found something I didn’t want to see,” Keith told the boys. ‘I’m actually disgusted by it. I am really angry. I’m smoking’

Keith stopped by to inspect the roof of their winning bathroom and saw that a ceiling joist had been removed to accommodate a heat lamp.

The foreman said it was a huge safety issue and the gyproc could eventually collapse.

“I found something I didn’t want to see,” he told the boys.

‘I’m actually disgusted by it. I am really angry. I’m smoking.’

He continued: ‘There is a great big wingspan of about 1,500 [millimeters] without a frame around it. An IXL Tastic would weigh a few kilos. It’s going to fall through the plaster.’

Omar and Oz assured Keith that their team “does everything by the book,” but he didn’t have it.

Keith pointed out that the ceiling was already sagging 25mm and the couple had no insulation in the entire house, which had to be done “week after week.”

He then cracked up on the boys, accusing them of not doing any work.

“Every time I see you – I’m just being honest here – you’re on the phone. I’ve never seen you throw a punch. I’ve never seen you cut or nail or screw anything,” Keith said.

“No more silly things, guys. This can’t happen.’

Keith (pictured) said it could eventually cause the gyproc to collapse, pointing out the ceiling was already sagging 25mm

Keith stopped by to inspect the roof of their winning bathroom and saw that a ceiling joist had been removed to accommodate a heat lamp. The foreman said it was a huge safety issue

Keith then stormed off before continuing his rant to producers.

“It’s just ridiculous… I’m just sick of all this rudeness,” he raged.

“It happens all the time. We constantly catch them doing the wrong things and it just has to stop.’

Western Sydney’s best friends were also criticized for how little they’d spent on merchants thus far, leading to the suspicion that they weren’t paying them at all.

Shortly after Ronnie arrived at the construction site, he suspected that Omar and Oz were saving money by letting their friends and family help for free.

Western Sydney’s best friends were also criticized for how little they’d spent on merchants thus far, leading to suspicions that they weren’t paying them at all.

Omar and Oz assured Keith that their team ‘does everything by the book’, but he didn’t

In fact, if they use free labor, it gives them an unfair advantage over the other teams, who have to use money from their budget to pay their builders, scraps, electricians and plasterers.

Alarm bells started ringing for Ronnie, 46, the moment he set foot in Omar and Oz’s house and accused the boys of ‘dodgy deal’.

“Something isn’t right,” said the franchise veteran turned detective.

Having previously appeared on the renovation show Nine with his wife Georgia twice before, he knows everything there is to know about balancing a budget.

So the sight of more than a dozen tradies at work was a big red flag, especially after Omar and Oz got noticed last week for being so under budget.

“I counted 17 trades in House 5,” Ronnie said, adding, “Are these all your cousins?”