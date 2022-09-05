The Block: Sharon and Ankur call out ‘aggressive’ host Scott Cam

<!–

Block villains Sharon Johal and Ankur Dogra have labeled Scott Cam, host of The Block, “aggressive” after clashing on set.

The drama on Channel Nine’s hit renovation show has picked up in recent episodes, and the controversial couple is said to walk away this week in protest.

In scenes yet to air, Scott will criticize Sharon and Ankur for choosing to spend the night at home away from the construction site to escape the tensions of the competition.

Their decision to go into hiding infuriates the tradies, who promptly complain to Scott and co-host Shelley Craft.

Once Ankur and Sharon return to the Macedon Ranges construction site, Scott confronts the couple about their evening off.

“We were shocked,” said Sharon women’s Dayadding that she was unaware that the trader was unhappy.

“Not just because of the information, but Scotty’s aggressive way of communicating with us.”

Sharon said the couple had asked Block producers for support, but “it was not given.”

“Instead, as children, we were humiliatingly chastised for about 30 traditions. It felt cruel and we felt exploited and betrayed. So we had to consider doing what was right for our mental health,” she continued.

Sharon and Ankur have emerged as the most controversial team this season after being accused of cheating to win a wine blend challenge.

The drama continues this week, with sources claiming the Melburnians will walk off the job site not once, but twice.

Their first departure was prompted by Sharon’s frustration with the grueling film schedule and constant scrutiny, reports New idea.

Their brief disappearance leads to a heated argument with Scott, who accuses Sharon and Ankur of being quitters.

This apparently results in the pair running away again, leaving the producers and tradies scrambling to find them