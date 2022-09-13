The Block: Scott Cam reveals plans to build cabana using 3D-printer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Scott Cam has revealed plans to make TV history on The Block.

The successful Channel Nine renovation series will build an entire cabana using 3D printing with a bathroom, bar and entertainment area.

The lovable host, 59, announced the first-of-its-kind project on Tuesday’s episode — and it seemed to thrill all the dumbass.

Scott Cam (pictured) has revealed plans to make TV history on The Block

Best friends Omar and Oz couldn’t contain their excitement to witness it and said they would be “a part of history.”

Meanwhile, Jenny Heath, the first ever female show, expressed surprise that technology “can now 3D print a house.”

The announcement follows Cam revealing last week that his secret to a happy life was a happy woman.

The lovable host, 59, announced the first-of-its-kind project on Tuesday’s episode — and it seemed to thrill all the dumbass.

The structure will contain a bathroom, bar and entertainment area

Cam, who has been married to schoolteacher Ann for 30 years, shared: The Sydney Morning Herald he had a simple formula.

“You have to work hard at a marriage. Just be nice to each other and nobody will be unhappy,” he said.

The television host said it was love at first sight when he met Ann in 1989, while traveling around the country as a carpenter and she was working as a teacher.

The Block has hired workers to make the dream a reality. Pictured: Scott Cam with the project foreman

“Ann was very pretty, but I also saw that she was nice. That night I told Mom I’d met the girl I was going to marry,” he said.

The couple soon started a family and have three grown children, Charlie, 26, and twins Bill and Sarah, 23.

The Block continues on Channel Nine at 7.30pm on Wednesday