The Block: Scott Cam reveals how much teams are spending on tradies

The Block host Scott Cam dropped a bombshell on Monday’s episode when he revealed how much each team was spending on their build.

Scott, 59, gathered the teams to reveal how much — and how little — the couples paid their builders, chippies, electricians and plasterers.

He read out the highest and lowest spend in each category as the competition hit four weeks, but wouldn’t name and shame anyone.

At home, however, viewers got to see which teams exceeded their budget and who got the best value for money.

“I’m just going to give you some comparisons, which should give you a bit of an idea of ​​where you should be in this league,” he told the teams.

The lowest spending on builders and chippies came from traditional couple Dylan and Jenny, who spent $22,600 in the first four weeks.

As for the biggest spenders, Sydney innovators Rachel and Ryan had spent nearly double that at $40,000.

“It was very interesting to see the prices double,” co-participant Omar told producers.

“The fact that we’re all doing the same job, all doing the same rooms… To double up on an exchange, something definitely goes wrong there,” he added.

Tom and Sarah-Jane spent the lowest on electricians at $6,500, while Rachel and Ryan again paid the most at $14,000.

“This is an absolute corker now,” Scott said before reading the plasterer’s expenses.

Omar and Oz were the most budget-conscious at $7,500, while Sharon and Ankur have made a whopping $34,000 so far this season – more than four times as much as Omar and Oz.

The participants were shocked – especially with the team that had the cheapest deal.

‘Who is that?!’ Sarah-Jane asked the other teams at the dinner table.

“Share your plasterer!” Sharon added, while Scott said the low spending was “incredible.”

“$7,500 for plasterers?” a stunned Dylan said to producers.

“How would you be $7,500?” added his fiancée Jenny. “Unless they’re just doing a bit of a dodgy backhander. I don’t know, it seems weird.’

Scott (pictured) said the low plaster spending was ‘incredible’

Meanwhile, Ankur said it wasn’t that hard to believe and they just got ‘a lot’.

It comes after ‘villains’ Sharon and Ankur emerged as the most controversial team this season after being accused of cheating to win a wine-blend challenge.

The drama continues this week, with sources claiming the Melburnians will walk off the job site not once, but twice.

Their first departure was prompted by Sharon’s frustration with the grueling film schedule and constant scrutiny, reports New idea.

Their brief disappearance leads to a heated argument with Scott, who accuses Sharon and Ankur of being quitters.

This has apparently led to the pair running away again, leaving the producers and merchants scrambling to find them.