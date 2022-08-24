The Block: Scott Cam has Rachel in tears after blowing $1700 on tiles

<!–

Scott Cam dished out some hard love on Wednesday’s episode of The Block, bringing contestant Rachel Carr to her breaking point.

The reality show host, 59, was disappointed to find that she and her husband Ryan Carr had dropped a shocking $1700 on tiles for a small splashback in their bathroom.

While the pair, both 36, tried to laugh it off, Scott all continued to do business and scolded them for their reckless spending, causing Rachel to burst into tears.

“You went $12,000 to the first bathroom, you clawed back to six — you’re six in the red now,” he said.

Rachel tried to joke that they were doing better than she initially thought, but Scott remained unperturbed.

He said, ‘Don’t smile at this, because all that money isn’t going to the landscaping.

“You don’t have any money and you haven’t started yet. You didn’t even ask me about [landscaping]”You haven’t even thought about it, have you?”

He went on to tell the couple that in “five or six weeks” they would run out of money and “do nothing.”

Once the cameras were off, Rachel burst into tears and said, “I just want to go home…I just got over it,” as Ryan comforted her.

Rachel said she felt belittled by Scott, but the two spoke out later in the episode at the dinner hosted by Omar and Oz after she once again had tears in her eyes.

Scott told her it was hard love and said he was so hard on her “because I want you to succeed.”

It comes after Channel Nine had to deny claims that the terms on the set of The Block’s 2022 season are “cruel.”

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Confidential, participants complained to friends and family about minimal food, freezing temperatures and no access to takeaway.

An insider told the publication that “everyone is exhausted and stressed” and unable to “access Uber Eats” with the set in rural Victoria.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the participants were tightly controlled.

However, it is common knowledge that while filming for the show, contestants have their own cars and can buy food and drinks and everything else.