The Block: Sarah-Jane’s vicious spray over Sharon and Ankur’s winning room

There were sour grapes on The Block on Monday when Sarah-Jane and Tom criticized Sharon and Ankur’s winning bedroom.

The outspoken pair, who have been strong contenders so far this season, cast shadows on the successful team as they toured their room.

“I mean… love Sharon, love Anks, but this is… nonsense,” Sarah-Jane said bluntly.

Tom disagreed with this assessment, but said he was not impressed at all with Sharon and Ankur’s fireplace.

He wondered if the position was fit for purpose and sarcastically remarked, “So that’s just called a “place” [because] it’s not a fireplace.’

Sharon and Ankur took first place after using their bonus point gnome and narrowly beating Dylan and Jenny by half a point.

Rachel and Ryan were equally impressed with the winning room.

‘I mean, it’s a nice room, don’t get me wrong [but] is it a winning room? To me this is not the same standard as House 4,’ Rachel said.

She added that she “wouldn’t be happy” if they come second to Dylan and Jen.

Jenny didn’t seem happy with the room either.

“Yeah, that’s, uh, funny. I’m a little scared, huh. That paint job is just awful,” she said, before insisting she wasn’t a “bad loser.”

Anger continued to mount when Tom said touring House 3 was ‘burnt’ [his] retinas’.

“The paint jobs, the downlights don’t match, the ceiling rows, I’m dead,” Sarah-Jane added during a phone call with Rachel.

Sharon and Ankur had a much-needed win this week with their bedroom reveal as the judges said they were happy with their progress.

The pair have certainly had their ups and downs, with Sharon bursting into tears after last week’s bathroom reveal.

Interior expert Shaynna Blaze was highly critical of the couple and how they treated The Block’s “grand old dame.”

‘Are you going for a treat? [the house] similar? Because if you’re going to treat her like that, you’re going to have to deal with me,” she snapped.

“They need to do some homework… very quickly.”

The Block continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine